AMD's $299 5600X Spotted Flying Past All Intel CPUs in Single-Threaded Performance

When AMD announced its Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 processors two weeks back, the biggest shocker was the increase in IPC of 19%. This would mean a serious increase in single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, and now, benchmarks are surfacing showing these gains.

Today, AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X was listed in the single-threaded PassMark CPU performance charts (via VideoCardz), and it's found all the way at the top, above even Intel's Core i9-10900K -- by quite a significant margin. As these are unverified benchmarks take this information with a pinch of salt.

(Image credit: Passmark)

Where the Intel CPUs show very minor gains from chip to chip, the AMD chip jumps ahead of the competition by a staggering 320 points, which is unlike any improvements from CPU performance that we've seen in years.

But, the list is not complete just yet. AMD's 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X haven't been spotted on the list just yet, and given that these all have max boost clocks that climb up in 100 MHz increments as you climb up the product stack, chances are AMD will be dominating the charts for some time to come.



The Ryzen 5 5600X is AMD's most affordable Zen 3 option that's set to land with this release (though more options will undoubtedly come in due time). Packing 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHz and it boosts up to 4.6 GHz from the factory -- all in a 65 W TDP package.



Of course, the real question we're all curious about is how well this translates to gaming performance, which we cannot tell at this time. In high-FPS gaming (1080p), chances are that the new chips will make a stellar difference in framerates, but at higher resolutions (1440p, ultrawide, and 4K), the GPU will sooner become the limiting factor.

Meanwhile, results for all the chips have already been listed on the Cinebench R20 single-core performance charts for some time, where AMD's 5000-series chips are clearly dominating.

AMD's Zen 3 chips will slot into the existing X570 and B550 motherboards, with plenty of vendors supporting the chips on 400-series platforms too.

Expect an update to our CPU Benchmark Hierarchy when the review embargo is lifted. The chips are slated to be available on November 5th.