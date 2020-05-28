AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop Benchmarks Show Up To 90 Percent Uplift Over Last-Gen Flagship

AMD Ryzen Processor (Image credit: AMD)

It's been a long wait, but early benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) Zen 2 APUs are finally out in the wild. Rising dataminer @_rogame dug up 3DMark submissions for the Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G and Ryzen 3 4200G parts.

Starting from the top to the bottom, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G surfaced with eight cores and 16 threads running with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.45 GHz boost clock. The iGPU sports eight Vega Compute Units (CUs) that are clocked at 2,100 MHz. The Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G packed six cores and 12 threads with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock. The iGPU, which presumably features seven CUs, ticked at 1,900 MHz.

Last in order but not of importance, the Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G appeared with four cores and eight threads at a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock. The iGPU seemingly has six CUs operating at 1,900 MHz.

All three systems with the Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G were running 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-3200 memory in a dual-channel configuration.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Renoir Benchmarks

Processor Fire Strike Physics Score Fire Strike Graphics Score Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G 23,392 4,301 Ryzen 9 4900HS 21,289 4,084 Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G 19,113 4,033 Ryzen 5 3400G (iGPU @ 1,700 MHz) 12,233 4,353 Ryzen 5 3400G (iGPU @ 1,400 MHz) 12,496 4,070 Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G 13,712 3,576 Ryzen 3 3200G (iGPU @ 1,800 MHz) 8,674 3,911 Ryzen 3 3200G (iGPU @ 1,250 MHz) 8,069 3,318

The Ryzen 7 4700G delivered up to 9.9% higher processing performance than the Ryzen 9 4900HS, which is the flagship chip for mobile Renoir. On the graphics end, the Ryzen 7 4700G's iGPU performed 5.3% better than the Ryzen 9 4900HS. The latter has the same number of CUs as the Ryzen 7 4700G, albeit with a slower 1,750 MHz clock.

One of the Ryzen 7 4700G's best assets is the greatly improved core count over the Ryzen 5 3400G, last generation's flagship SKU. The Ryzen 5 3400G system also employed 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-3200 memory, so it's pretty much a level playing field for both processors.

The 3DMark results revealed that you can expect a performance uplift up to 91.2% from the Ryzen 7 4700G in terms of processing power. The iGPU performance between both flagships was pretty close. The Ryzen 7 4700G has three less CUs than the Ryzen 5 3400G. However, AMD makes up the deficit by clocking the CUs more aggressively – up to 2,100 MHz to be exact. The Ryzen 7 4700G beat the Ryzen 5 3400G by 5.7% in the graphics test. When the Ryzen 5 3400G's iGPU is overclocked from the default 1,400 MHz to 1,700 MHz, it outperformed the Ryzen 7 4700G's iGPU by 1.2%.

Image 1 of 5 AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Benchmarks (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter) Image 2 of 5 AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Benchmarks (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter) Image 3 of 5 AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Benchmarks (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter) Image 4 of 5 AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Benchmarks (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter) Image 5 of 5 AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Benchmarks (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter)

The Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G deserves a bit of the spotlight as well. The hexa-core APU performed up to 56.2% faster than the Ryzen 5 3400G. The iGPU performance is almost identical with a difference that's less than 1% between the two.

The Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G greatly benefits from AMD's decision to enable simultaneous multithreading (SMT) on the chip. With four more threads and faster clocks, the Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G pumped out 70% more performance than the Ryzen 3 3200G. The Ryzen 3 part shows the highest iGPU improvement so far by outdoing the Ryzen 3 3200G by up to 7.7%.

Overall, the preliminary results for desktop Renoir look very encouraging on the processing side. This much is to be expected since Zen 2 and the 7nm process node opened the doors to octa-core APUs. It's a shame that the iGPU performance didn't exhibit the same level of gains. That said, overclocking is still on the table, so perhaps it's still possible to squeeze some more performance out of the iGPU in that aspect.