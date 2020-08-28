AMD's Latest Driver Boosts Fortnite, Adds Support for Project Cars 3, Avengers

AMD outed its Adrenalin graphics driver version 20.8.3 this week, and this is a big one. Not only does it add support for Project Cars 3 and the new Marvel's Avengers game, it also boosts Fortnite performance by up to 12% on an AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics cards and fixes a heap of issues.
We always get excited when drivers fix issues. It may seem like a never-ending cycle. but at least the effort is there. AMD's latest driver fixes some game crashes with Mortal Shell, eFootball PES 2020, and Surviving Mars, issues when running HDR in combination with FreeSync 2 (now called FreeSync Premium Pro), stuttering in CS:GO, and YouTube freezing on Ryzen 7 3000 and Ryzen 4000 APUs.
Meanwhile, the new driver also adds support for a handful of Vulkan extensions.
But it's not entirely problem-free. AMD also lists a number of known issues with the driver that, naturally, it's working on trying to fix for the next one.
This link here will immediately download the Adrenalin Driver 20.8.3 from AMD's website.
