AMD's Ryzen 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X CPUs Pictured

Smile for the camera

Ryzen Desktop Processor
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series processors have been pictured on Twitter by HXL. The image reveals the IHS of the new Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and 5950X. Although the pictures certainly do look real, as with all unofficial information, we have to approach the pics with caution.

(Image credit: Twitter)

The new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are based on the new Zen 3 microarchitecture by AMD. The company made numerous improvements to the design compared to the older Zen 2 architecture, including enhancements to the core via a more powerful branch predictor, execution engine, and more. The cache subsystem also received some updates, including a new design which allows all cores within a CCD to communicate with the L3 cache, improving core-to-core latency. 

Overall, the improvements give Zen 3 a 19% IPC performance boost over the previous Zen 2 architecture at the same TDP. According to AMD, that allows Zen 3 to outperform Intel's 10th-gen CPUs in single-core and multi-core workloads - including gaming performance. 

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs
Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series ProcessorsRCP (MSRP) Cores/ThreadsBase/Boost Freq. TDPL3 Cache
Ryzen 9 5950X$79916 / 323.4 / 4.9 GHz105W64MB (2x32)
Ryzen 9 5900X$54912 / 243.7 / 4.8 GHz105W64MB (2x32)
Ryzen 7 5800X$4498 / 163.8 / 4.7 GHz105W32MB (2x16)
Ryzen 5 5600X$2996 / 123.7 / 4.6 GHz65W32MB (2x16)

AMD will launch four Ryzen 5000 CPUs on November 5: The 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X. The Ryzen 5 5600X will be AMD's mid-range offering with six cores, 12 threads, and a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz with a TDP of 65W. The Ryzen 7 5800X has eight cores and 16 threads with a 4.7 GHz boost and a TDP of 105W. Then, finally, you have the high core count 5900X and 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5900X will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, while the halo Ryzen 9 5950X comes armed with 16 cores and 32 threads.  

