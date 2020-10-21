AMD's Ryzen 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X CPUs Pictured

AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series processors have been pictured on Twitter by HXL. The image reveals the IHS of the new Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and 5950X. Although the pictures certainly do look real, as with all unofficial information, we have to approach the pics with caution.

(Image credit: Twitter)

The new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are based on the new Zen 3 microarchitecture by AMD. The company made numerous improvements to the design compared to the older Zen 2 architecture, including enhancements to the core via a more powerful branch predictor, execution engine, and more. The cache subsystem also received some updates, including a new design which allows all cores within a CCD to communicate with the L3 cache, improving core-to-core latency.

Overall, the improvements give Zen 3 a 19% IPC performance boost over the previous Zen 2 architecture at the same TDP. According to AMD, that allows Zen 3 to outperform Intel's 10th-gen CPUs in single-core and multi-core workloads - including gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series Processors RCP (MSRP) Cores/Threads Base/Boost Freq. TDP L3 Cache Ryzen 9 5950X $799 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 GHz 105W 64MB (2x32) Ryzen 9 5900X $549 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 GHz 105W 64MB (2x32) Ryzen 7 5800X $449 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 GHz 105W 32MB (2x16) Ryzen 5 5600X $299 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 GHz 65W 32MB (2x16)

AMD will launch four Ryzen 5000 CPUs on November 5: The 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X. The Ryzen 5 5600X will be AMD's mid-range offering with six cores, 12 threads, and a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz with a TDP of 65W. The Ryzen 7 5800X has eight cores and 16 threads with a 4.7 GHz boost and a TDP of 105W. Then, finally, you have the high core count 5900X and 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5900X will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, while the halo Ryzen 9 5950X comes armed with 16 cores and 32 threads.