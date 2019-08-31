ASRock's Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ Is One Beautiful GPU

Respected leaker VideoCardZ has just released multiple images of ASRock's forthcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ gaming graphics card.

Credit: VideoCardz

ASRock has really outdone itself on this occasion. Unlike the brand's more austere models, such as the Challenger and Phantom Gaming series, the new Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ arrives with all the bells and whistles that are fit for a flagship. There's no doubt that the graphics card will probably compete in the high-end market against other top-tier offerings like the Strix models from Asus or the Aorus models from Gigabyte.

The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ is equipped with a robust cooling solution which pushes the graphics card to a 2.5-slot design. Three translucent cooling fans keep the graphics card's temperatures in check. Evidently, ASRock has kept the RGB elements to a minimum, so they don't overshadow the overall design. For this reason, only the middle fan and the side of the graphics card features RGB lighting.

The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ rocks an equally beautiful, full-cover aluminum backplate. ASRock aficionados will surely recognize the design as it's similar to that of the brand's Taichi motherboards. The specifications for the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ are currently unknown. However, the graphics card's model name and the pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors suggest that it will come with a decent factory overclock.

ASRock might have gone a bit overboard on the display outputs, which isn't a bad thing because it gives you more options on how you want to connector your monitors. In fact, we're pretty sure that the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ probably has the most outputs for a Radeon RX 5700 XT to date. You two HDMI 2.0b ports and four DisplayPort 1.4 connectors at your disposal.

According to VideoCardz's report, the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ will make its way into stores shortly.

