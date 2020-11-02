Asus and EKWB Launch Single-Slot Ampere GPUs With Pre-Installed Waterblocks

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series (Image credit: EKWB)

Asus has banded together with EKWB to release custom GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards that would leverage the latter's waterblocks. The new graphics cards are ready to be integrated into custom liquid cooling systems right out of the box.

There is no denying that Ampere is a hot beast. With the GeForce RTX 3090 rated with a mind-blowing 350W TDP (thermal design power) and the GeForce RTX 3080 for 320W, many custom models resort to thick coolers that can take up to almost three PCI slots. The Asus-EKWB connection will bring single-slot Ampere offerings to the market. The only catch is that they are tailored towards enthusiasts who are planning to put Ampere underwater. A pre-installed waterblock saves consumers the hassle of going through swapping the factory cooler with the waterblock.

The Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 come equipped with a full-cover waterblock that cools the GPU, memory, and VRM. The waterblock adheres to EKWB's Classic design and features Asus branding. There's addressable D-RGB Aura Sync lighting that adds some bling to the graphics card. The base is fabricated with CNC-machined electrolytic copper that boasts a nickel-plated finish, while the top is made of acrylic.

Asu EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series Specifications

Graphics Card CUDA Cores Memory Capacity Memory Speed Display Outputs Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 10,496 24GB GDDR6X 19.5 Gbps 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3080 8,704 10GB GDDR6X 19 Gbps 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 5,888 8GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a

Inside the waterblock, you'll find EKWB's Open Split-Flow cooling engine. According to EKWB, the design flaunts a low hydraulic flow restriction. It allows for top cooling performance even if the graphics card joins a cooling system that has a weak water pump or if the pump is operating at really low speeds.

As usual, Asus produces the trio of graphics cards with the company's proprietary Auto-Extreme technology, which is basically a 100% automated production process. Furthermore, the graphics cards sport an aluminum backplate to provide extra rigidity to the PCB. The single-slot mounting bracket is manufactured with 304 stainless steel to prevent corrosion.

Image 1 of 4 Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 (Image credit: EKWB) Image 2 of 4 Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 (Image credit: EKWB) Image 3 of 4 Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 (Image credit: EKWB) Image 4 of 4 Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 (Image credit: EKWB)

For the time being, Asus is keeping the specifications a secret. Nonetheless, the renders show the Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 with a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors, while the Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 appears to depend on the 12-pin PCIe power connector. Regardless of the model, though, the display output layout is the same. You get one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

The Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 will be available in mid-November, while the Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 will land at the end of the month. However, Asus didn't reveal the pricing.