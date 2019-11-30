Best Black Friday Ryzen Deals: Lowest Prices on AMD CPUs

AMD’s Ryzen CPUs have been game-changing from a value perspective, and we are seeing plenty of great deals on the company’s processors this Black Friday tech deals season.

With the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X now official, we are seeing the best prices on lesser current-gen chips, like the Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600 and others. Those are both excellent chips, with the benefit of the latest 7nm process and AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, along with bandwidth-doubling PCIe 4 support.

But if you’re after a bargain, the company’s last-generation Ryzen 2000 chips are seeing big price slashes throughout the holiday. Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the key Ryzen CPUs to help you shop. For those models where there's a great sale, we've highlighted the specific deal while, for others, we have up-to-the-minute real-time price lists for you to check out. Remember, no matter which model you buy, you'll need a compatible motherboard with an AM4 socket.

Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $329 @Amazon

With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.

Ryzen 7 2700X: was $319 now $129 @Microcenter (in-store only)

If you happen to live near a Microcenter, you can grab this epic deal on the Ryzen 7 2700X, which has 8 cores and a boost frequency of 4.3 GHz.

Ryzen 7 2700: was $299, now $140 @Amazon

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8 core CPU with a Max Boost frequency of 4.1 GHz. This is a decent CPU for the price. It's definitely not the most powerful on the market, but it would work well in a midgrade machine.

Ryzen 5 2600X: was $149, now $119 @Amazon

The Ryzen 5 2600X is a six-core, 12-thread processor that clocks in with a 3.6 GHz base clock and a 4.2 GHz boost clock. AMD includes its Wraith Spire cooler with the Ryzen 5 2600X.

Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $114 @Amazon

This package comes with a CPU, Wraith Stealth Cooler, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. It has 6 cores and a Max Boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. It's currently on Amazon for 42% off.

Ryzen 3 3200G: was $99, now $94 @Newegg

This inexpensive processor features four cores and built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics that make it possible to play some games at low settings. The CPU can boost up to 4 GHz and the GPU is rated for 1.25 GHz.