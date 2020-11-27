One Of the Best CPU Air Coolers Just Went On Sale for $69.99

AIO liquid coolers might have invaded the cooling market, but the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is still holding it down for CPU air coolers. For a limited time, the behemoth CPU cooler and its TR4 variant are available at Newegg for $69.99 after applying the promo code 23BKFCYM54M at checkout.

The Dark Rock Rock 4 features a proven double-tower design. Nothing less than seven 6mm copper heat pipes diligently transfer heat away from your Intel or AMD processor into the two huge aluminum heatsinks. Two very quiet Silent Wings 3 (one 120mm and another 135mm) cooling fans continuously dissipate the heat from the heatsinks.

Dark Rock Pro 4: was $89.99, now $69.99 at Newegg The Dark Rock Pro 4 combines the best-in-class performance with unrivaled acoustics to cool processors with a TDP up to 250W.View Deal

Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4: was $89.99, now $69.99 at Newegg A special version of the Dark Rock Pro 4 cooler that's been especially tailored to tame core-heavy AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors.View Deal

The Dark Rock Pro 4 checks in with impressive dimensions of 145.7 x 136 x 162.8mm. Therefore, we recommend you verify that there is enough clearance space inside your case before you procure the Dark Rock Pro 4's services.

Compatibility-wise, you have nothing to worry about. The Dark Rock Pro 4 supports a plethora of Intel and AMD sockets. On the Intel side, it's compatible with LGA1200, LGA115x, LGA1366, LGA2011(-3) and LGA2066 sockets. As for AMD, the Dark Rock Pro 4 supports the AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4, FM1 and FM2(+) sockets. Ryzen Threadripper processors even get their own version in the shape of the Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4.