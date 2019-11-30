These days, there's just no reason to be booting off of an old-school, mechanical hard drive. Nor do you have to settle for a low-capacity SSD or one with poor performance. With Cyber Monday tech deals season in full swing and the price of Flash memory dropping like a rock, you can find a low-end, 500GB SSD for well below $50 or some of the best SSDs in 1TB capacity, including our top pick (the XPG SX8200 Pro) for below $150.

SSDs aren't the only devices dropping in price. High-capacity external hard drives, memory cards and USB flash drives are all at or near record-breaking low prices. And that's not even the best part. Each week, we keep seeing storage prices continue to plummet.

Below, we're rounding up today's best Cyber Monday SSD and storage deals.

M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs

Corsair 2TB MP600 PCI-e 4.0 SSD: Was $449.99, Now $359.99

Whilst this might be expensive for 'just an SSD', this isn't 'just an SSD'. Corsair's MP600 benefits from PCI-Express 4.0 support, and over 4 lanes this means it can perform magnitudally faster than almost all other SSDs on the market, offering read speeds of up to 4950 MB/s. View Deal

Intel 2TB SSD 660p : was $249.99, now $179 @B&H Photo

The Intel SSD 660p 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds up to 1,800 MB/s and random read and write speeds up to 220,000 IOPS. If we look at the numbers, the SSD 660p is easily three times as fast as the best SATA III SSD.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB: was $169, now $149 @Amazon

Because of the company's strong reputation, for many people, only a Samsung SSD will do. With a rated read / write speed of 2,500 and 1,250 MBps respectively, the EVO is one of the brand's best entries. View Deal

Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $199, now $168 @Amazon

One of the first drives to support PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket boasts read / writes of up to 5000 MBps. It also comes with a copy of Acronis True Image for cloning.View Deal

Orico 512GB SATA 3 SSD: was $99, now $60 @Newegg

You can pick up this 512 GB Orico SSD for $59. It might not be the biggest SSD on the market, but it's good-sized internal SSD for the price. It uses a standard SATA 3.0 interface. Use code MKTCGX to get it at this price.View Deal

2.5-inch SATA SSDs

Hyundai 120GB 2.5" SSD: was $42, now $15 @ Walmart

If you've got a little machine need of an SSD, check out this deal on the Hyundai 120 GB Internal SSD. It uses a Serial ATA-600 interface and measures in at 5.43" x 0.78" x 4.25".View Deal

Crucial BX500 1TB: was $114, now $99 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade an older PC or add a bulk storage drive to your existing rig, the BX500 is now just 8.6 cents per GB. However, keep in mind that this has no DRAM cache.View Deal

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB Solid State Drive: was $130, now $88 @ Amazon

This SSD features a SATA 6 Gb/s interface with Samsung V-NAND Technology and read and write speeds of 550MB/s and 520MB/s. It is now at an all-time Amazon low.View Deal

SanDIsk Ultra 1TB SSD: was $106, now $99 @ Amazon

Those looking for inexpensive storage will find a lot to like in the SanDisk Ultra, which promises read and write speeds of 560 and 530 MBps respectively.View Deal

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND Internal SSD: was $159, now $99 @ Newegg

This 2.5" internal SSD from Western Digital contains up to 1 TB of storage space. It has read/write speeds of 560/530 MBps. You can get one on Newegg for 31% off.View Deal

Adata 2TB SU800 SSD: was $249, now $184 @ Newegg

The SU800 is a great solution for big SSD storage at a great price. It can be a budget-friendly upgrade for an older slowing laptop that still runs on a 2.5” hard drive, or you can plop it into a modern laptop’s 2.5” slot for mass storage and continue running your OS and programs from the M.2 drive.View Deal

HDD Deals

WD Easystore 12TB External HDD: was $279, now $179 @ Best Buy

You can grab a speedy 12TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now for a mere $179, which is far less than what you would pay for the drive inside if bought separately. View Deal

WD 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $169, now $89 @ Best Buy

For massive quantities of storage on the go, check out this deal on a WD 5TB external hard drive from Best Buy. This deal is only available for a day.View Deal

WD 4TB Passport Portable Red Hard Drive: was $129, now $107 @ Newegg

This hard drive has a USB 3.0 port (backwards compatible with USB 2.0). It holds up to 4TB of data and measures in at 0.85" x 3.21" x 4.33".View Deal

WD 2TB Elements USB HDD: was $61, now $59 @ Amazon

This USB 3.0 hard drive gives you enough capacity to back up even a large system and to hold a ton of media files. View Deal

Memory Cards

SanDisk 32GB EVO Select MicroSD Card: was $19 now $16 @ Amazon

This is an all-time low price for a high-capacity microSD card from a very-reputable company. Great for adding capacity to your phone or building a decked-out Raspberry Pi system.View Deal