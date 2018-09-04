The Best Intel Gamer Day Deals

Forget back-to-school season. Intel is celebrating PC gamers during its first ever Intel Gamer Days 2018. The two-week celebration includes limited-time savings on all things related to gaming.

As part of the event, retailers are taking up to $700 off gaming rigs, up to 30 percent off motherboards and components, and up to $100 off PC cases and power supplies. Participating stores include Newegg, Walmart, Dell, Microsoft, Best Buy, and more.

A few standout deals include:

Gaming Rigs

Components & Peripherals

Intel Gamer Day deals will be available through September 16.