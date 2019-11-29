ViewSonic 144Hz 27-Inch Monitor Hits All-Time Low: $195 for Speedy 1080p Gaming

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

We’ve been watching the best Black Friday tech deals, and for the best monitor deals in the gaming realm, that includes monitors with a 144Hz refresh rate at 27 inches for $200 or less. Right now, the ViewSonic VX2758-P-MHD is cheaper than ever and on sale for $195.49 ,

ViewSonic VX2758-P-MHD - was $230, now $195.49 @ Amazon This 27-inch monitor offers fast 1080p gaming whit a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tears with AMD graphics cards. This is the cheapest price we’ve even seen for this speedy display.View Deal

The ViewSonic VX2758-P-MHD features FreeSync , which means you shouldn’t have to worry about screen tears if you’re using a PC running an AMD graphics card. At under $200, this is a good deal for 144Hz gaming at this size. If you have an Nvidia graphics card, consider the LG 27GL650F-B, which is on sale for $199.99 and has an IPS panel with G-Sync Compatibility and FreeSync but a 4ms slower response time (5ms) than the ViewSonic's TN (expect better viewing angles from the LG).

Not surprisingly, revolution is just 1920 x 1080 , which isn’t as sharp as QHD or, of course, the best 4K gaming monitors . But that lower resolution helps enable that fast output.