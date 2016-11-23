Black Friday Best PC Builds--Submit Builds, Get Free Games

Trending

By PC Builds 

Editor's Note: These deals have all expired. Check out our current list of best black friday deals.

Looking to stuff your stockings with a free game? Well, look no further! For this special Black Friday edition of Tom's Hardware Best Builds, we're asking you to come up with the Best Builds in each category using Black Friday and Cyber Week exclusive deals. To sweeten the opportunity, we'll be giving away a randomly selected Steam game to each member who makes at least one submission, while supplies last. Want a free game? Make a qualifying submission and I'll shoot you a PM for your Steam account information. These threads will be open until Tuesday, November 29, so be sure to submit your Best Builds by then.

Also, be sure to sign up for our Purch Perks Progam. Purch Perks is a new cashback program we have available for free for all Tom's Hardware members. You'll likely be most interested in our 2.25% cash back offer on all Newegg purchases. Your cash is sent to you via mail or direct deposit every 90 days, so there is very minimal effort on your end. If you're in the market for a rig or even looking to upgrade components, you should definitely look into this, because the cash back offers can stack with any other super sales or Black Friday specials.

We are accepting builds in the following categories:

If you're struggling to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, our editorial team has you covered. Just check out our Best Deals page. We've gone through hundreds of deals to find you the very best. We'll be updating this page throughout the holiday season, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shrapnel_indie 23 November 2016 16:42
    Umm, is that correct? Looks like the two listed below are sharing the same link.

    Overclocker's Delight for $1,000
    Best Gaming Setup for $1,200
  • Aristeid3s 23 November 2016 18:15
    @Shrapnel_Indie

    Correct link for Best Gaming Setup $1200
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3247170/black-friday-builds-gaming-set-200.html
  • shrapnel_indie 23 November 2016 18:19
    18907079 said:
    @Shrapnel_Indie

    Correct link for Best Gaming Setup $1200
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3247170/black-friday-builds-gaming-set-200.html

    Thx.
  • 24 November 2016 15:29
    Can the build you submit have parts that I purchased from 2-3 years ago? It doesn't have to have state of the art Skylake CPUs in them, right?
  • Chugalug_ 25 November 2016 03:41
    Are we permitted to submit two builds on the same thread?
    I have two different lists, and one is OC one is non-OC, so they suit different audiences as a result.
    How does this work?
  • chumly 26 November 2016 15:53
    $1200 3440x1440 ready, hexa core i7, liquid cooled. Quite simply the best computer you could ever buy for this price ever: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/9QM9tJ
  • Chugalug_ 26 November 2016 16:02
    We'll see about that. :P
