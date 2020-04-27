Asus' 15-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 Gaming Laptop Drops to $849

The AMD version of Asus’ budget TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is currently $150 off on Newegg, making it just $849.



Sporting an AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H processor and an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 GPU, this PC normally sells for $999. There’s also a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H version, though it’s only on sale for $50 off.



Both laptops come with the same graphics card, as well as a 512GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Both also feature a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, although the Intel version's screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Ryzen's is a standard 60 Hz.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999, now $849 @ Newegg

The TUF line is Asus’ budget gaming solution meant to offer entry-level gaming specs at an entry-level price point. It’s not the prettiest or most feature-filled option on the market but can run modern games at reasonable settings.View Deal

Both the AMD and Intel versions of the Asus TUF feature the most recent generation for their respective processor, AMD and Intel are due for generational refreshes this year, but if you need a steady machine now, this is a good way to get started without breaking the bank. This won't be the best gaming laptop, but it's a good amount of power for the price.