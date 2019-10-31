Crucial Expands BX500 SSD to 2TB

(Image credit: Crucial)

The Crucial BX500 SSD, which previously topped out at 1TB, is now available in the 2TB capacity.

Similar to the 1TB model, the BX500 2TB SSD continues to use a combination of Silicon Motion's SM2259XT DRAM-less SSD controller and Micron's 96-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash memory. The SSD comes in a 2.5-inch format that measures 7mm thick and communicates with your system through a standard SATA III connector.

The performance for the BX500 2TB SSD remains untouched as well. Crucial claims you'll still get maximum sequential read and write speeds up to 540 MBps and 500 MBps, respectively. However, the 2TB model does come with higher endurance. Crucial rates this model with a 720 TBW (terabytes written), which is twice the endurance of the 1TB model. As usual, the SSD comes with a limited three-year warranty.

The Crucial BX500 2TB has a $214.99 price tag, and it's currently available at Amazon and B&H Photo Video.