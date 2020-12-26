Cyberpunk 2077 One-Click Tool Promises Up To 30 FPS Uplift

Cyberpunk 2077, which has proven to cripple the fastest graphics cards and even punish the fastest CPUs on the market, can give low-end gaming systems a tough time. For exactly this reason, programmer CodeZ1LLa, via his Youtube channel, has released EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 that the coder claims can help boost your gaming performance by up to 30 fps.

The tool reportedly tweaks hidden developer settings that aren't available to the end user. According to the author, EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 provides a superior result than just cranking down the image fidelity, but we'll have to wait until we see a broader selection of test results from the community before we're ready to call it a home run. It will also take quite a bit of experimentation to suss out whether or not the gains are more significant than what you'd receive from manual tuning, but the author does claim impressive performance gains from the software.

The procedure to use the software is extremely easy and involves moving the executable to the root folder of your Cyberpunk 2077 installation. For users concerned with security, the creator has provided the VirusTotal report where the tool passed with flying colors. He further explained that EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 does seem to trigger certain anti-cheat systems in VirusTotal because the tool edits game files. However, the major antivirus engines, such as Avast, Kaspersky, and DrWeb, gave the software a pass.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image credit: CodeZ1LLa/Twitter)

EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 is a simple program that only provides four possible options to choose from:

Max Boost: Provides the best possible image fidelity and substantial boost in performance. This option is highly recommended for the GeForce GTX 1060 and below.

Balanced: Provides a sensible balance between image quality and performance. Owners of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti up to the GeForce RTX 20-series (Turing) should use this option before trying the Max Boost preset.

Default: Resets the settings back to the game's default configuration.

Disable Async Compute: This option helps boost performance for GeForce GTX SKUs and not recommended for Nvidia's newer RTX models.

With a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, the author recorded framerates that spanned from 42 FPS to 51 fps with the game's default settings. Under the Balanced mode, the framerates improved greatly and ranged between 54 and 71 fps. Lastly, the Max Boost mode considerably upped the framerates to around 51 to 80 fps. In the daytime scenes, framerates hit as high as 88 fps.

Of course, your mileage will ultimately vary, depending on your system's specifications and the resolution that you play Cyberpunk 2077. The best solution to improve your gaming performance is to upgrade your graphics card and jump up to a faster CPU. However, if your budget simply doesn't allow an upgrade right now, the EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 seems like a godsend gift to low-end gaming systems, provided it works as claimed.