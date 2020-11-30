Dell G5 15 With RTX 2070 Max-Q Is $1,150 on Cyber Monday

Dell's mid-level G5 15 gaming PC is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals right now. configuration with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card is running for $1,149.99, or $390 off the usual price.

Dell G5 15: was $1,539.99, now $1,149.99 at Dell

The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is $390 off with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display at 144 Hz.View Deal

This configuration also includes 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.



The display on this laptop is 15.6 inches with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution. That means eSports players will likely get the most benefit with high frame rates.



This discounted clamshell looks very much like the Dell G5 15 SE we tested earlier this year, but that ran on an AMD CPU and GPU and has AMD's SmartShift technology. But assuming this G5 15 on sale has the same display (the specs match), it's more than passable for the price range.



For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.