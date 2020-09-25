DeskPi Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Features a 2.5" SATA Drive Bay

Looking for a little more storage on your Raspberry Pi? This case, known as the DeskPi Pro, is designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 and comes with a built-in 2.5" HDD/SSD drive bay.
It includes additional ports on the side as well as a couple of cooling options. Users can opt to make use of a PWM Fan to better control the temperature of the Raspberry Pi.
The ports have been rearranged in the name of user-friendliness. Additional inputs have been added to the front panel including two new USB ports and an extra MicroSD card slot. The case also has a reset and safe shutdown button that can be used to power down the Pi.
To help with passive cooling, the case features an aluminum design intended to dissipate heat while not hampering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also comes with an ICE Tower Cooler for more active cooling.
If you want to get your hands on this case, you're in luck. It's currently available to pre-order on the Seeed Studio website for $54.99. The new case is expected to be available on October 15th, 2020.