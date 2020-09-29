Gainward Reveals RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 With Iron Man Suit Theme

Gainward has a new set of RTX 30 series aftermarket cards called the Star Red and Star Blue. We aren't sure exactly what the branding stands for, but the aesthetics of the cards really give them an "Iron Man" theme.

So far, the listings on Gainward's site reveal an RTX 3080 Star Red Baron with a gold/red color scheme, a Star Blue variant with a blue and red theme, and an RTX 3070 Star Red with the same gold and red color scheme as the 3080. Strangely, the 3080 Star Red is the only card that gets the word "Barron," which could indicate this card is a specialized SKU or a limited production run card. For now, Gainward doesn't have any RTX 3090 SKUs available in these trims.

The coolers are very striking without needing illumination like RGB. The gold accents on the red should with the Star Red give it a very 'blingy' appearance. The 105-degree angles on the shroud look like something inspired by Iron Man suits, specifically the suits from the Iron Man movies. The red and blue trim has its place, too, looking similar to the Iron Patriot from Iron Man 3.

Image 1 of 11 RTX 3070 Star Red (Image credit: Gainward) Image 2 of 11 RTX 3070 Star Red (Image credit: Gainward) Image 3 of 11 RTX 3070 Star Red (Image credit: Gainward) Image 4 of 11 RTX 3070 Star Red (Image credit: Gainward) Image 5 of 11 RTX 3080 Star Blue (Image credit: Gainward) Image 6 of 11 RTX 3080 Star Blue (Image credit: Gainward) Image 7 of 11 RTX 3080 Star Blue (Image credit: Gainward) Image 8 of 11 RTX 3080 Star Red (Image credit: Gainward) Image 9 of 11 RTX 3080 Star Red (Image credit: Gainward) Image 10 of 11 RTX 3080 Star Red (backplate) (Image credit: Gainward) Image 11 of 11 RTX 3070 Star Red (backplate) (Image credit: Gainward)

The cooler is well-ventilated; there's plenty of space for air to flow freely through the heatsink. The RTX 3080 trims (as usual) feature beefy heatsinks approaching three PCIe slots in thickness due to the high TDP. The less power-hungry RTX 3070 has a slightly smaller shroud but is still nearly as thick as the RTX 3080, making it one of the biggest aftermarket 3070's on the market. The gold versions of the RTX 3070 and 3080 show pictures of the backplate that features an all-gold aesthetic. Like other aftermarket cards, the backplate has cutouts to let air pass thru the backplate, improving airflow.

Gainward hasn't revealed pricing and availability, and given the current situation on RTX 3080 volume, I don't expect these cards to be available quickly.