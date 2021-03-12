GPU Pricing Index: Tracking eBay Sadness

The Past Three Months of Data

Okay, weekly trends are nice, but what about the past several months? We've gathered that data as well, which we're presenting with very limited commentary here. 62 GPUs, showing what we've all been watching since the middle of last year: Increasing prices. The latest Ampere and RDNA2 GPUs are particularly painful to look at, though Turing and RDNA1 aren't any better.

Ampere and RDNA2 Graphics Cards

Turing and RDNA1 Graphics Cards

Pascal, Vega, and Polaris Graphics Cards

Legacy GPUs and Titans (and Consoles!)

So, there you have it: Every GPU we looked at shot up in prices over the past 90 days — which is even worse when you consider many of the GPUs were already overpriced from the previous 90 days. About the only 'good' news, for gamers at least (not PC gamers) is that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles look to have peaked and are now trending downward (slowly!) in pricing. It's a good thing no one has figured out how to mine on those yet!