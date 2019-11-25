G.Skill Launches Speedy, Ultra-Capacity DDR4 RAM for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000, Intel Cascade Lake-X

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill has revealed a plethora of high-performance DDR4 RAM kits for the Intel X299 and AMD TRX40 platforms. The new memory kits hail from the brand's Trident Z Royal and Trident Z Neo product lines and are tailored towards the latest Intel Cascade Lake-X and AMD Castle Peak-based high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, namely the AMD Threadripper 3970X and 3960X and Threadripper 3990X arriving in 2020.

Not surprisingly, the memory kits are only available in quad-channel configurations. Memory speeds span from DDR4-2666 up to DDR4-4000 and capacities from 32GB up to 256GB.

Among G.Skill's recently announced offerings, there are three noteworthy memory kits. The first consists a DDR4-4000 256GBkit comprised of eight 32GB DDR4 memory modules (32GB x8). The sticks operate at a whopping 4,000 MHz with CL timings of 18-22-22-42 and a 1.35V operating voltage.

Specs

Frequency Timings Voltage Intel X299 AMD TRX40 DDR4-2666 18-18-18-38 1.20V 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 DDR4-2666 19-19-19-39 1.20V 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 DDR4-3200 16-18-18-38 1.35V 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 DDR4-3600 14-15-15-35 1.45V 8GB x4 / 8GB x8 8GB x4 / 8GB x8 DDR4-3600 16-19-19-39 1.35V 8GB x4 / 8GB x8 / 16GB x4 / 16GB x8 8GB x4 / 8GB x8 / 16GB x4 / 16GB x8 DDR4-3600 16-19-19-39 1.40V 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 DDR4-3600 18-22-22-42 1.35V 16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 DDR4-3800 18-22-22-42 1.35V 16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GBx8 - DDR4-4000 15-16-16-36 1.50V 8GB x4 / 8GB x8 - DDR4-4000 18-22-22-42 1.35V 16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8 -

G.Skill also has a DDR4-3600 256GB (32GB x8) kit for serious workstation users seeking a balance between capacity and performance. This particular kit comes with eight 32GB DDR4 sticks clocked at 3,600 MHz with 1.40V and CL16-19-19-39 timings.

If you don't need insane amounts of memory, there's a DDR4-4000 64GB (8GB x8) kit with optimized CL15-16-16-36 timings. In order to run at the advertised speed with the aforementioned timings, the modules require 1.50V.

As with all high-end G.Skill memory kits, the ones announced today are built with hand-screened memory ICs and custom, 10-layer PCBs. They're also backed with G.Skill's limited lifetime warranty.

G.Skill didn't share pricing or a specific release date for the memory kits but said we can expect to see them on shelves sometime this quarter.