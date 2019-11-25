G.Skill Launches Speedy, Ultra-Capacity DDR4 RAM for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000, Intel Cascade Lake-X

G.Skill has revealed a plethora of high-performance DDR4 RAM kits for the Intel X299 and AMD TRX40 platforms. The new memory kits hail from the brand's Trident Z Royal and Trident Z Neo product lines and are tailored towards the latest Intel Cascade Lake-X and AMD Castle Peak-based high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, namely the AMD Threadripper 3970X and 3960X and Threadripper 3990X arriving in 2020.
Not surprisingly, the memory kits are only available in quad-channel configurations. Memory speeds span from DDR4-2666 up to DDR4-4000 and capacities from 32GB up to 256GB.
Among G.Skill's recently announced offerings, there are three noteworthy memory kits. The first consists a DDR4-4000 256GBkit comprised of eight 32GB DDR4 memory modules (32GB x8). The sticks operate at a whopping 4,000 MHz with CL timings of 18-22-22-42 and a 1.35V operating voltage.
Specs
|Frequency
|Timings
|Voltage
|Intel X299
|AMD TRX40
|DDR4-2666
|18-18-18-38
|1.20V
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|DDR4-2666
|19-19-19-39
|1.20V
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|DDR4-3200
|16-18-18-38
|1.35V
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45V
|8GB x4 / 8GB x8
|8GB x4 / 8GB x8
|DDR4-3600
|16-19-19-39
|1.35V
|8GB x4 / 8GB x8 / 16GB x4 / 16GB x8
|8GB x4 / 8GB x8 / 16GB x4 / 16GB x8
|DDR4-3600
|16-19-19-39
|1.40V
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|DDR4-3600
|18-22-22-42
|1.35V
|16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|DDR4-3800
|18-22-22-42
|1.35V
|16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GBx8
|-
|DDR4-4000
|15-16-16-36
|1.50V
|8GB x4 / 8GB x8
|-
|DDR4-4000
|18-22-22-42
|1.35V
|16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8
|-
G.Skill also has a DDR4-3600 256GB (32GB x8) kit for serious workstation users seeking a balance between capacity and performance. This particular kit comes with eight 32GB DDR4 sticks clocked at 3,600 MHz with 1.40V and CL16-19-19-39 timings.
If you don't need insane amounts of memory, there's a DDR4-4000 64GB (8GB x8) kit with optimized CL15-16-16-36 timings. In order to run at the advertised speed with the aforementioned timings, the modules require 1.50V.
As with all high-end G.Skill memory kits, the ones announced today are built with hand-screened memory ICs and custom, 10-layer PCBs. They're also backed with G.Skill's limited lifetime warranty.
G.Skill didn't share pricing or a specific release date for the memory kits but said we can expect to see them on shelves sometime this quarter.