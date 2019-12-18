2TB Intel SSD 660p NVMe Falls to $186

Big, capacious SSD storage at low pricing is great, and with this deal for Intel's 660p, you can snag a roomy 2TB of QLC flash for a mere $186 at Newegg (coupon code EMCUVUD22). That isn't the cheapest this drive has been -- we saw it for as low as $169 during the Black Friday period -- but it is a mere 9 cents per GB for an NVMe SSD with really good performance.

The Intel SSD 660p 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds up to 1,800 MBps and random read and write speeds up to 220,000 IOPS. If we look at the numbers, the SSD 660p is easily three times as fast as the best SATA III SSD.

Intel 2TB SSD 660p: was $204 now $186 @Newegg

Use coupon code EMCUVUD22 to get it at this price, which works out to 9 cents per GB. This NVMe PCIe SSD promises read / write speeds of 1,800 MBps each and, in our tests, held its own against more expensive drives like the Samsung 970 EVO Plus.View Deal

Most of us were a bit skeptical when QLC NAND, the type of Flash memory used in the 660p, debuted, largely because it trades endurance and performance for lower pricing, but these drives are now battle tested veterans and have proven they stand up to the rigors of daily desktop PC use. It also helps that Intel assigned the drive a 400 TBW (terabytes written) endurance rating and backs it with a limited five-year warranty. With average usage, the drive should serve you well for several years to come.

What do we think of the drive? When we reviewed the Intel SSD 660p we gave it an Editor's Choice award thanks to its great power consumption and solid speeds. For example, in our tests, the 660p took just 19.8 seconds to load a level in Final Fantasy XIV. That's just one second slower than the more-expensive Samsung 970 EVO Plus and about 3 seconds quicker than the SATA-based Samsung 860 EVO.

For more help, you can find everything you need to know about how to buy the right SSD in our SSD Buying Guide. We've also curated a list of our favorite SSDs, based on our rigorous testing, on our Best SSDs page.