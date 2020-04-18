Report: Intel Looking to Sell Home Connectivity Unit to MaxLinear

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Intel is in talks to sell its home connectivity unit to MaxLinear, Bloomberg reported. The group makes home internet access gear.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter and noted that Intel could still keep its connected home division, as no final decision has been made yet. The group’s portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Ethernet and the Puma series of SoCs for home routers and gateways.

The value of the potential transaction to MaxLinear is unknown. The California-based company's businesses currently spans across in-home connectivity, cable broadband satellite and terrestrial, wireless networking and more.

If Intel does sell this business, it would not be the first time it sold one of its less critical assets in recent years, considering sales of Saffron, McAffee and Intel's 5G smartphone division.