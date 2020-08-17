Trending

Live

Intel Unveils Ice Lake-SP at Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog

By

Intel's Ice Lake-SP uses its 10nm+ (10nm SuperFin) process technology. Intel increased the allocator from four wide to five-wide and improved prefetching. 

Intel says the architecture grants an 18% increased in IPC, along with a rebalanced cache hierarchy that includes a 1.25 MB L2 cache. Other highlights include a larger out-of-order window (384). 

(Image credit: Intel via Hot Chips 2020)
Refresh

Intel is delivering the deep-dive details of its Ice Lake-SP Xeon server architecture here at Hot Chips 2020. This is the live blog, updates will appear as the presentation progresses. 