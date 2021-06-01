Trending

Micron Unveils PCIe 4.0 2450 and 3400-Series SSDs With 176-Layer 3D NAND

PCIe 4.0 SSDs for different price points

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)

Micron has introduced two new families of SSDs based on its latest 176-layer 3D TLC NAND. The new 2405- and 3400-series SSDs feature a PCIe 4.0 interface and are aimed at different classes of PCs and price points. Micron says the drives are in production and will be available at retail soon.

Micron's 2450-series SSDs are designed to be affordable drives for mainstream PCs and are set to be available in M.2-2280, M.2-2242, and M.2-2230 form-factors. The family will offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB usable capacities. 

In contrast, Micron's 3400-series SSDs are aimed at high-performance applications and will be available in 512GB to 2TB configurations as well as an M.2-2280 form factor. Both SSD families are equipped with a thin (presumably graphene-based) heat-spreader, so they are compatible with both desktops and notebooks.

(Image credit: Micron)

Micron says that it uses in-house-developed NVMe 1.4-compliant SSD controllers for its 2450-series and 3400-series SSDs, but says that it wants to be flexible and could use third-party controllers if it needs to. Given that demand for storage devices is very high and ongoing shortages, Micron's possible use of third-party SSD controllers isn't surprising.  

For unknown reasons, Micron isn't disclosing the full specifications of its 2450-series and 3400-series SSDs at this time. Instead, the company says its 3400 drives "provides twice the read throughput and up to 85% higher write throughput" compared to its predecessors. 

In addition to 2450-series and 3400-series SSDs, Micron uses its 176-layer 3D NAND memory for its first UFS 3.1 automotive-grade storage devices. The unit offers 50% higher sustained write performance versus Micron's UFS 2.1 drive and will hit production sometime in the third quarter.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon 01 June 2021 16:29
    The Chia craze might have an unexpected benefit of pushing manufacturers to offer better, faster, and higher endurance products. Now that the fastest and largest capacity stock has been cleared out, there's a lot of action on the slower products. Manufacturers may want more of that price premium that the better products are currently commanding. For now, we have to deal with the high-end storage products not being available at a reasonable price. In the future (maybe next year?), hopefully Chia will collapse and high-end products will be readily available to non-miners at a reasonable price.
