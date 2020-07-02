Minisforum Details Ryzen 5-Powered Mini PC, Future Ryzen 4000 Model (Update)

Update 7/2/2020 02:25 PT: The Minisforum team have responded to our email confirming that the specifications are correct and provided a link to their INDIEGOGO page.

Original Article:

The Minisforum DMAF5 was a big surprise when the company launched its AMD Ryzen-powered mini PC that should provide decent low end gaming. We’ve learned from the official MinisforumClub Facebook group that the base configuration is expected to be priced around $399 when it is made available from mid July via INDIEGOGO, and that the company has a Ryzen 4000-powered model coming in the future.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Minisforum) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Minisforum) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Minisforum) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Minisforum) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Minisforum)

Looking around the case we can see four USB 3.1 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB C which can also be used as an additional video output, giving us three video outputs all capable of driving 4k screens at 60Hz. Getting inside the case is tool free thanks to a release system which pops the lid off. Inside we see an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, quad core mobile CPU with a base clock of 2.1GHz with boosts up to 3.7GHz. Graphics duties are handled via a Radeon Vega 8 running at 1200MHz. Dual DIMM slots support up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 SODIMM RAM. There’s also a SATA M.2 2280 SSD and a SATA cable ready for use with a 2.5 inch drive.

The base model will be released at a “super early bird” price of $399 and features a single 8GB DIMM. Storage is provided by a 256GB M.2 SATA drive. A higher spec model will also be available for a “super early bird” $529 and comes with the same CPU but with 16GB of RAM, but there is no confirmation if this is a single stick or two 8GB sticks or RAM. Storage is bumped up to 512GB.

Gaming performance is admirable, but this will not be your main Cyberpunk 2077 rig. In a series of YouTube videos we’ve seen titles such as GTA 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Witcher 3 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey run with average performance. Oh, and yes, it does run Crysis, the original version!

We have been scouring the Minisforum Facebook page for more information and we have read that a higher spec version of this machine could be available, including a Ryzen 4000 series CPU option.