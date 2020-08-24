MSI Launches MAG B460 Torpedo at the Budget Motherboard Market

MSI MAG B460 Torpedo (Image credit: MSI)

First, there was a mortar, bazooka and tomahawk in MSI's MAG (MSI Arsenal Gaming) lineup Now, there's a torpedo. Continuing its love of military-theme model names, MSI recently announced the MAG B460 Torpedo motherboard for Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processors.

Conforming to the typical ATX form factor, the MAG B460 Torpedo will debut with a 13-phase power delivery subsystem and a single 8-pin EPS power connector to supply juice to your best CPU. The presence of four DDR4 RAM slots means the motherboard can accommodate up to 128GB of DDR4-2933 memory.

The MAG B460 Torpedo's storage options consist of six SATA III ports with support for RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10 arrays and two M.2 slots. Both M.2 slots leverage a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, but there are some limitation. For starters, the primary M.2 slot is the only one that can house M.2 SSDs up to 110mm in length. The secondary M.2 slot is compatible with drives up to 80mm.

Additionally, Intel Optane drives are only supported on the secondary M.2 slot.

MSI MAG B460 Torpedo (Image credit: MSI)

Expansion possibilites aren't too shabby on the MAG B460 Torpedo. MSI equipped the mothjerboard with two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. The first PCIe 3.0 slot runs at x16, of course, and is directly linked to the Comet Lake-S processor. The second PCIe 3.0 slot, however, is confined to x4 because it's powered by the B460 chipset.

If you're keen on using the integrated graphics from your Comet Lake-S chip, the MAG B460 Torpedo provides one HDMI port and one DisplayPort output for your displays. The first supports resolutions up to 4096 x 2190 at 30 Hz refresh rates and the latter does 4096 x 2304 at 60 Hz.

The MAG B460 Torpedo comes with a single 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, which is possible thanks to the Realtek RTL8125B controller. The rear panel features a combo PS/2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as five 3.5mm audio jacks and an optical S/PDIF out.

Further expanding the port selection are one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C , one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 2.0 headers.

MSI didn't reveal the pricing for the MAG B460 Torpedo. However, CompSource has the motherboard up for $116.25, making the MAG B460 Torpedo just a bit cheaper than the MAG B460 Tomahawk that retails for $139.99.