Nvidia Ampere Purportedly 50% Faster Than Turing At Half The Power Consumption

Apparently Ampere is more than ready for Big Navi.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As reported by the Taipei Times, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co has some very juicy details on Nvidia's next-generation GeForce (codenamed Ampere) graphics cards. According to the firm, Ampere will allegedly deliver up to 50% higher performance than current Turing at half the power consumption.

It's no secret that Ampere will come out of the 7nm furnace. Unlike AMD who remains faithful to TSMC, Nvidia will be hooking up with both TSMC and Samsung to produce the company's 7nm graphics cards. Therefore, stock shouldn't be a major concern for Nvidia.

Nvidia is currently a step behind AMD in terms of process nodes. Turing is built on TSMC's 12nm FinFET manufacturing process while rival Navi is already reaping the benefits of the 7nm node. However, Nvidia will achieve parity with AMD in the second half of this year as that's when Ampere is scheduled to arrive, according to Yuanta. AMD still has 'Big Navi' up its sleeves but if Ampere performs as Yuanta says it does, the Red Team is going to have a big problem on its hands.

MicroarchitectureFoundryLithographyLaunch Date
AmpereTSMC & Samsung7nm2H 2020
TuringTSMC12nmAugust 2018
PascalTSMC & Samsung16nm & 14nmApril 2016
MaxwellTSMC28nmFebruary 2014
KeplerTSMC28nmApril 2012
FermiTSMC40nm & 28nmApril 2010

Ampere fits in Nvidia's two-year span for launching a new GPU microarchitecture. If Yuanta's time frame is accurate, Nvidia will likely launch the Ampere at the annual SIGGRAPH conference, which is held in August. Nvidia previously announced Turing at SIGGRAPH so it makes sense to unveils its successor at the same venue.

Yuanta expects gaming graphics cards and notebooks sales to pick up when Ampere lands. Out of Nvidia's numerous partners, MSI should benefit the most since 60% of the company's sales originate from the gaming sector. As per the data compiled by Yuanta, MSI has the biggest piece of the gaming pie, ahead of other big-name manufacturers, such as Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Acer.

On a lesser scale, Asus and Gigabyte will probably profit from Nvidia's future Ampere offerings as well. Both brands harvest up to 30% of their revenues from gaming products.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AlistairAB 02 January 2020 20:19
    From the same company that hasn't done anything in 3 years since the 1080 ti launched that is worth mentioning. It is most likely 50 percent more performance OR half power consumption at best. Don't fall for it.
  • TCA_ChinChin 02 January 2020 20:31
    That sounds tremendous if anything remotely close to true. Hope there is some more definite information during CES or some event in the near future.
  • Kamen Rider Blade 02 January 2020 23:01
    Don't be surprised if it's 50% increase in Ray Tracing performance and minor increases in general perf / power consumption.
  • mr_tan 02 January 2020 23:09
    AlistairAB said:
    From the same company that hasn't done anything in 3 years since the 1080 ti launched that is worth mentioning...
    Its what usually happens when they dont have much competition for 3 years. They decided to take a break to fiddle around with ray tracing. :D
  • AlistairAB 02 January 2020 23:33
    Kamen Rider Blade said:
    Don't be surprised if it's 50% increase in Ray Tracing performance and minor increases in general perf / power consumption.

    For sure they'll focus a lot on performance improvements with *when ray tracing enabled
  • derekullo 03 January 2020 00:28
    AlistairAB said:
    For sure they'll focus a lot on performance improvements with *when ray tracing enabled
    Focusing on the future is the right thing to do.
  • AlistairAB 03 January 2020 10:02
    derekullo said:
    Focusing on the future is the right thing to do.

    Wasn't worth the hit to frame rate in 2008, not worth it now. Maybe in 2028.

    mtHDSG2wNhoView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtHDSG2wNho
