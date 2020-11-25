Raspberry Pi Powered 'Picade' Drops in Price This Black Friday

Pimoroni's Picade arcade cabinets have a long history of quality. Coming as a laser cut self assembly kit in eight or ten inch screen sizes, Picade is easy to build and can be used with all models of Raspberry Pi, but for best results you will need a Raspberry Pi 4.

As Picade uses common arcade components, it can be customized to meet your playing style and aesthetics. If you like microswitched buttons and joystick then you can easily swap to get the edge in your favorite game. The Picade X HAT attaches to the GPIO of your Raspberry Pi and provides connections for the controls, USB-C power management and an audio DAC connected to a 5W speaker for authentic arcade audio.

Pimoroni Picade 10" Screen: was $299 now $209 at Pimoroni Everything you need to build your own arcade cabinet, just add a Raspberry Pi. A DIY kit with step by step instructions to build, wire and configure a custom cabinet offering a slice of retro gaming heaven.View Deal

Being powered by any model of Raspberry Pi, Picade can use one of the many retro gaming / emulation distributions such as Lakka or RetroPie which enable emulation of consoles, cabinets and computers across the last 40 years of gaming history.