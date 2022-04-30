Radeon RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Listed at Exorbitant Prices in Europe

A French computers, components, and electronics retail chain has listed two new AMD RDNA2 refresh GPUs as "in stock." PC21.fr has specifically listed Asus branded Radeon RX 6650 XT and RX 6750 XT graphics cards that will vie for a spot on the list of best graphics cards. These unreleased Radeon graphics cards should launch shortly, alongside a new Radeon RX 6950 XT, part of the long-rumored RDNA2 refresh – which should be the last AMD graphics card launch before we move into the RDNA3 era. Hardware detective momomo_us spotted the product codes which turned up these listings.

The French retail listings are somewhat threadbare, and they don't feature product photography, for example. However, anyone in the market for a graphics card in 2022 will be very familiar with the no-frills Asus Dual cooler design, which these both feature.

Another significant omission from the listings is any technical specifications – we don't even have a few bullet points in the listing to 'confirm' leaks and rumors that have been doing rounds in the hardware circles.

Probably the most exciting things about the listings are that they appear to suggest you can buy these graphics cards today, with 24h/48h delivery, and that they share prices. Since we have started writing about these listings, stocks haven't depleted due to purchases (which isn't surprising due to the pricing).

We have tried adding both graphics cards to a shopping basket, and the process works fine. However, as advertised, the pricing of these products isn't attractive as we near May 2022, and the GPU market appears to be getting back to normal in many respects.

PC21 has the Asus Dual Radeon RX 6650 XT for sale at €559 inc VAT ($600). Meanwhile, the Asus Dual Radeon RX 6750 XT is available for €864 inc VAT ($930). You need to add €9 ($9.66) to these prices for delivery to a metropolitan area of mainland France.

We thought it was worth looking at the current Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6700 XT prices of products that were available from the same retailer. MSI's entry-level Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X 8G OC was available, with plenty of stock, for €468 inc VAT ($500), and MSI's Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH 2X 12G OC was similarly plentiful and priced at €824 inc VAT ($885). Remember that France has a VAT rate of 20% - so take a fifth off the prices noted above to get to pre-VAT prices in your favored currency.

Considering the previous-gen Radeon RX 6000 series GPU pricing at this French retailer, the launch prices of the new Asus Dual cards might not be so shocking.

Of course, there are other graphics card outlets available to EU residents. Earlier today, we reported buying AMD hardware direct from the AMD webshop at MSRPs. Looking at French availability specifically, the exact headlining offers apply, with the Radeon RX 6900 XT and Ryzen 7 5800X3D being available at MSRP ($999 and $449, respectively). Sadly, no lower-tier GPUs are in stock direct from AMD.

We have reported on EEC listings detailing ASRock and Gigabyte RDNA2 refresh lineups in previous days and weeks. Perhaps more interesting have been the two leaks suggesting that these refresh cards are only modest upgrades compared to their predecessors. If the market is rational, price premiums based on performance should be minor, certainly not as significant as we have seen at PC21 today.