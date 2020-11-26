This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Kit Is Now Only $84

The Raspberry Pi 4 is a great way to get into coding and learn electronics. The Raspberry Pi 4 has plenty of power and can be used as a low end desktop or it can be built into projects such as robotics and machine learning. But where do you start your journey?

The best way to start your learning journey with the Raspberry Pi is via a kit, and the LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB kit has dropped in price this Black Friday with $35 off the original price.

The kit comes with the 4GB model of the Raspberry Pi 4 and a 32GB micro SD card , along with heatsinks, fan, power supply and case. All you need to do is add your keyboard and mouse and connect to your screen.