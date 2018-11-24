AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU Now $50 Off

AMD fans rejoice! Amazon has the Ryzen 7 2700 processor on sale for $249.99, a $50 savings compared to its typical list price.

The Ryzen 7 2700 comes with eight cores and 16 threads. It also comes with all the goodness of the Zen+ microarchitecture, which means higher multi-core turbo boosts and clock frequencies in tandem with lower memory and cache latencies. That makes this one agile processor in typical desktop applications, like web browsing and gaming. The chip can also cut through productivity applications, like video rendering and picture editing, with surprising ease.

The Ryzen 7 2700 comes with unlocked multipliers, meaning you can overclock at will, and a bundled LED Wraith Spire cooler. The cooler handles stock operation just fine, and even some light to moderate overclocking action.

In our review, our only reservation with the Ryzen 7 2700 was its slim savings over the more powerful Ryzen 7 2700X model. That certainly changes with a $50 savings, but the deal doesn't last long.

