AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Nears All-Time Lowest Price

As we keep waiting for new AMD CPU SKUs to hit retailers, we've been seeing some good deals on Ryzen 3000 CPUs. A couple days ago, we spotted the Ryzen 7 3700X for cheaper than ever (that deal's still going on , by the way). Today, we're looking at the Ryzen 5 3600, a slightly less powerful CPU on sale for $166.99 , or $33 off.



This dual salvo of price drops is probably in anticipation of the Ryzen XT 3000-series, announced earlier this week. Even so, the XT-series probably isn’t going to give a massive boost in performance over the standard Ryzen 3000-series. With 6 CPU cores and 12 threads, the Ryzen 5 3600 is still one of the best CPUs in this price point. Slotting into the AM4 CPU socket, it sports a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a max boost clock of 4.2 GHz and supports DDR4 RAM and PCIe 4.0.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU: was $199.99, now $166.99 on Newegg

The Ryzen 5 3600 is an AMD CPU with 6 cores, 12 threads and an included Wraith Stealth cooler in the box. It has a base clock speed of 3.6G Hz and a max boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz.View Deal