Ryzen Burnout? AMD Board Power Cheats May Shorten CPU Lifespan

Unbeknownst to you, your motherboard may be silently killing your Ryzen processor faster than expected. HWinfo introduced a new feature today that the vendor says exposes that some X570 motherboard vendors are clandestinely misreporting key measurements to AMD's Ryzen processors, thus boosting performance. Unfortunately, this tactic is similar to overclocking, but occurs at stock settings. As a result, the chip draws more power and generates more heat, thus potentially reducing the lifespan of Ryzen chips – but all without the user's knowledge.
It's a common practice for motherboard vendors to adjust the chip's stock power limits to squeeze out more performance from a processor, thus positioning their motherboards as faster than competing models. In fact, nearly every motherboard vendor makes adjustments with Intel's chips, but there's a big difference: Intel expressly approves and even encourages motherboard vendors to adjust power limits to differentiate their products, and those adjustments don't impact chip longevity within the warranty period.
According to a post by The Stilt on HWinfo forums, the method used by some motherboard vendors to boost performance on X570 motherboards consists of the motherboard willfully misrepresenting power consumption to Ryzen processors that are assigned to operate at normal stock settings. In contrast to the approach taken with Intel processors, this practice reportedly isn't sanctioned by AMD and could result in a shorter lifespan for the chip.
The Stilt's post is worth reading over for the details, but here's a nice summation from the report:
"In short: Some motherboard manufacturers intentionally declare an incorrect (too small) motherboard specific reference value in AGESA. Since AM4 Ryzen CPUs rely on telemetry sourced from the motherboard VRM to determine their power consumption, declaring an incorrect reference value will affect the power consumption seen by the CPU. For instance, if the motherboard manufacturer would declare 50% of the correct value, the CPU would think it consumes half the power than it actually does.
"In this case, the CPU would allow itself to consume twice the power of its set power limits, even when at stock. It allows the CPU to clock higher due to the effectively lifted power limits; however, it also makes the CPU run hotter and potentially negatively affects its life-span, the same ways as overclocking does. The difference compared to overclocking or using AMD PBO, is that this is done completely clandestine and that in the past, there has been no way for most of the end-users to detect it, or react to it." [Emphasis added]
HWinfo's new tool provides a means for users to determine if their motherboard is lying to their Ryzen chips with the rationale that, "Since at least two of the largest motherboard manufacturers still insist on using this exploit to gain an advantage over their competitors despite being constantly asked and told not to, we thought it would be only fair to allow the consumers to see if their boards are doing something they're not supposed to do."
"I'd like to stress that despite this exploit is essentially made possible by something AMD has included in the specification, the use of this exploit is not something AMD condones with, let alone promotes. Instead they have rather actively put pressure on the motherboard manufacturers, who have been caught using this exploit," The Stilt added.
HWinfo's new "CPU Power Reporting Deviation" feature allows a user to detect any shenanigans in the motherboard firmware, and it's free to download and use. You simply have to put your CPU under load by using any common multi-threaded test (Cinebench R20 is recommended) and then monitor the value to see its relation to 100%, which represents that the motherboard is feeding correct values to the Ryzen processor so it can modulate performance within expected tolerances.
We're spinning up a few power tests of our own to assess how well the feature works, and of course, to see which vendors are misrepresenting their power consumption figures. We're also reaching out to all the relevant players, AMD included. Stay tuned.
This is why AMD keeps AM4 around - since it's CPUs WILL burn out at some point - and need to be replaced. All makes sense now.
He wast calling out AMD but instead the motherboard manufactures. Did you even read this article?
"Intel expressly approves and even encourages motherboard vendors to adjust power limits to differentiate their products, and those adjustments don't impact chip longevity within the warranty period. ""In contrast, this practice reportedly isn't sanctioned by AMD and could kill your chip sooner than expected. "
PBO itself is overclocking, period.......
And then, I am not sure what the article is implying..... Is it saying that Intel chips are good for oc and AMD sucks?? I don't know....
If you read the link that goes to hwinfo .com you will see that this is the motherboard vendors doing it, not AMD. Specifically named was MSI. It looks like another user reported their Gigabyte board doing it.
I doubt AMD thought to themselves in early/mid 2016 "You know what? MSI is going to juice our processors in 2020, so we better build AM4 to last!"
Separately I had a thought about running processors on the hot side, albeit at stock ratings.
Personally, I keep a spare processor on hand. I run my processors fanless, with massive heatsinks in order to get 100% silence. No fans, fanless power supply, everything. Even at full load I rarely go above the mid-hi 40C range. As I type this it's just under 20C.
Processors get cheap fairly quickly on Ebay, after a few years. So that its said, I hope the motherboard vendors issue a BIOS update to correct this, now that they have been caught and called out.
LOL, I think some of us have read about excessive voltage used by PBO....So, how ironic.....
Anyway, it's true that silicon ICs will degrade over time. That applies to varying extents at all voltage/power/temperature levels across all manufacturers.
The typical effect is that an IC will gradually requiring higher voltage to achieve a certain frequency, and ultimately fail.
The specification targets a certain rather long lifetime, but increasing the operating parameters beyond specification can significantly reduce it.
This is not news and is widely known to overclockers.
Be advised that excessive weight of tinfoil on your head can cause neck pain.
I'm reading the article and also The Stilt's original post as putting the blame on mainboard makers here, because they are violating the specification:
Sounds like you are living near north pole......
If a value of 50% means it is consuming twice as much power as it reports, then a value of 150% means it is consuming half as much power as it reports, then again it expects to be running at an all core speed of something like 4100mhz at 1.4v, not 4300mhz at 1.2v.