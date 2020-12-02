Samsung's 980 Pro PCIe 4 SSD is Coming in 2TB

Way back in June, I wrote an article stating that Samsung's flagship PCIe 4.0 SSD, the 980 Pro, will only come in a capacity of up to 1 TB. As it turns out, I was wrong, and I'm truly delighted about that.
In a listing on via Scan, a UK e-tailer, the 980 Pro 2TB is a very welcome addition to Samsung's lineup. To date, the only PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD to have a 2TB capacity is Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus, which the company announced two days after Samsung formally revealed its 1TB 980 Pro.
The 980 Pro 2TB is listed at Scan UK for a whopping £443.99, which translates to about $590 incl tax. If it's storage for games you're after, you're better off having a look at our Best SSDs List, where you should be able to find a similar capacity drive for less than half the money. You'll have to sacrifice TLC flash and the 7 GB/s data transfer speeds, but chances are you won't notice anyway other than the not-spent cash in your wallet.
Until the 980 Evo shows up, the 980 Pro is the only PCIe Gen 4 option in Samsung's lineup. Full specifications for the 2TB flavor haven't been listed yet, but the 1TB drive is happy to read at up to 7,000 MB/s and write at up to 5,000 MB/s, and it has an endurance of 600 TBW. You can find our review of the 1 TB 980 Pro here.
You might ask why I'm so glad about this, and the answer is simple: I recently bought a 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, but somehow, I managed to fill it up with games in mere weeks. With modern games taking up hundreds of Gigabytes, it's not as difficult to fill up storage space as it once was. As an example, Bungie recently had to chop out a ton of Destiny 2 content because its player base simply couldn't keep up with the massive install size, and the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare game's install takes up near as good as as much as 250GB.
That being said, I won't be jumping on the 980 Pro 2TB right away, and you probably shouldn't either. The benefits of using PCIe Gen 4 storage over Gen 3 isn't really noticeable in-game, and prices for Gen 3 storage are significantly lower.
If you're a creative professional and you need a big, lightning fast drive for your editing work, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro easily becomes a no-brainer.
Edit : The oem versions of 970 pro ,
Samsung PM983-NF1
you can find it in 4 , 8 and 16TB
https://www.samsung.com/us/labs/pdfs/collateral/Samsung-PM983-NF1-Product-Brief-final.pdf
and it is cheap when bought OEM .
If you want Samsung NVME SSD keep an eye on OEM ones you will be surprised.
That's not true. Seagate's Firecude 520 has been available in 2TB capacity for a while, I've had mine since July.
Having said that, I'm not impressed with that drive. I look forward to replacing it with the 980 Pro 2TB.
Those are PCIe 3, not PCIe 4. The 980 Pro would be at least twice as fast (for sequential access).
I did not say they are Gen 4 . I was explaining that OEM will give you higher capacities than retail.
That drive is comparable to 970 pro .. have you seen any 970 pro SSD with 4 , 8 and 16 TB?
980 pro OEM versions will come , and upto 16 TB as well
It's not a secret you can get Samsung OEM SSDs. But you claim they are available in 16 TB capacity. I'm interested! I trust you would be so kind to post a link where I can go buy a M.2 2280 NVMe 16 TB SSD. I'd love to get me one. Thank you!
https://www.amazon.com/Micron-15-36TB-Enterprise-Solid-State/dp/B07SK8GSYZhttps://www.techradar.com/news/microns-new-15tb-ssd-is-almost-affordable
That was dirty, Samsung; to include an add in your recent Magician update. I did not pay a premium to get a 'free ad' in your free software.
I know you can get all sorts of capacity in other formats, but the 980 Pro is M.2 2280, that's what we are taking about here.
That is why I purposely put the "U.2" in there.
Same speed as an M.2 NVMe, just a slightly different connector.
Really? And you didn't notice it's also "slightly" more bulky and wouldn't fit in places where M.2 2280 would fit such as laptops?
Anyway, thank you for chiming in, but I think I'll stick to the 980 Pro 2 TB.