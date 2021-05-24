Save $104 on LG's 1440p, 144Hz Gaming Monitor

The best gaming monitors can opt for IPS or OLED displays and fancy 4K resolutions or 360 Hz refresh rates, but sometimes, the best monitor deals just give you a little bit of everything. Right now, Newegg's got a $104 off deal on the LG 32GK650F-B, which is a 32 inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

This display does use a VA panel rather than the increasingly common IPS, which tends to have strong colors and viewing angles. However, VA is known for better contrast, and this LG aims to deliver with a claimed 3,000:1 spec, more than 3 times your typical IPS. Plus, this deal should set you up with higher-than-average fidelity and speed.

LG 32GK650F-B monitor: was $399, now $297 at Newegg

This LG monitor is a solid bundle for a mid-range resolution and refresh rate. While it won't reach 4K or 360 Hz, it splits the difference between the two while also being quite large at 32 inches.

Aside from its 1440p screen, this monitor is also has FreeSync, and LG claims it has a 1ms response time. Its included stand supports pivoting, swiveling and height adjustments. You can also use a VESA Mount with this display. Connections include 2 HDMI ports and 1 DisplayPort slot.