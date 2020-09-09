The Brutalist Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Case You Can 3D-Print at Home

Cyberdeck builds have taken the Raspberry Pi community by storm. This cyberdeck project, created by maker Jay Doscher, is a new edition of his Pi recovery kit build. It features a 3D-Printable Raspberry Pi case with a notably brutalist / militaristic design. According to Doscher, the primary goal of this project was to avoid expensive assets like a Pelican case in favor of a smaller Bill of Materials (BOM).
The original project was expensive with many parts selected based on how cool they looked. The idea behind this new rig was to make a new cyberdeck that looks great but doesn't cost an absolute fortune to reproduce. The new cyberdeck took seven months to create and ended with a small, manageable BOM.
The list includes small components for the case assembly like screws and standoffs, and larger components such as a Raspberry Pi 4 and a 10 inch HDMI screen from Pimoroni. Most of the shell is 3D printed. Doscher chose to use PETG but other materials would work, like PLA.
In Doscher's own words, this project is "part sculpture, part functional electronics, and part exercise in design and DIY." The final product is a well-designed piece of art with function and form in full display. You can find the shell components on Thingiverse. To read more about this cool cyberdeck project, check out the blog post on Doscher's website back7.