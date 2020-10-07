This DIY Raspberry Pi Laptop Looks Like a Tiny MacBook Pro

Raspberry Pi maker and enthusiast Michael Pick has created an ultra-small MacBook Pro wannabe using the power of a single-board computer and a healthy amount of 3D printing. The DIY laptop will appeal to anyone who has dreamed of owning the world's smallest MacBook.

This isn't Pick's first foray into tiny Raspberry Pi-powered Mini PCs. We previously covered his super-small gaming desktop , which was so thorough it featured a 3D-printed GPU.

The MacBook Mini he shared this week uses a Raspberry Pi 4 running a Mac look-a-like Raspbian skin called iRaspian . Since the advent of Raspberry Pi OS, users can now take advantage of Twister OS to get the look and feel of a Mac with the latest Raspberry Pi OS.

The MacBook Mini design features a glowing, 3D-printed Apple logo on the rear side of the screen. It even uses a MagSafe power adapter for charging, and Pick also 3D printed the system's chassis. According to Pick, he was able to run both Chrome and Minecraft with no issues.