New USB Logos Show Charging Capabilities Up to 240W

Earlier this year, the USB-IF introduced USB Power Delivery specification 3.1 that brings support for 240W power delivery over the USB Type-C cable and connector. While increasing the power delivery capabilities of USB-C will be a boon for users (when devices actually come out), finding a USB cable that supports the required combination of features could be a confusing. To address this, USB-IF has unveiled logos that will be placed on the packages of certified USB chargers, cables, and devices in a bid to clearly indicate their capabilities.

From now on, certified USB Type-C cables will carry logos highlighting support for 60W or 240W of power delivery capability. Another logo will emphasize supported data transfer rates (e.g., 40Gbps in the case of some USB 4 products), whereas the third one will reveal both data transfer rate and power delivery capabilities. There is also a new logo for 240W-capable chargers.

"With the new higher power capabilities enabled by the USB PD 3.1 Specification, which unlocks up to 240W over a USB Type-C cable and connector, USB-IF saw an opportunity to further strengthen and simplify its Certified Logo Program for the end user," said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. "With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers."

(Image credit: USB-IF)

Logos will be placed only on the packages of certified cables, hosts, and chargers. However, there are many products that will be capable of delivering these specs but where the manufacturers don't spend the time or money to have them certified. But, if you want to feel confident in knowing what a cable, charger or device can do, look for these marks.