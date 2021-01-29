Trending

Get This 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for Just $239.99

High resolution. High refresh rate. Low price.

Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor
Get $60 off the Westinghouse 32-inch WQHD gaming monitor — just $239.99! (Image credit: Future)

You would normally expect a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and high refresh rate to set you back over $300. But with this limited time deal over at Newegg, now you can get one for far less than that.

Right now, you can pick up a Westinghouse WM32DX9019 WQHD gaming monitor for just $239.99. That's $60 off the list price.

Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299.99, now $239.99 @ Newegg
This gaming monitor packs plenty of premium specs into a budget price point — a 32-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the gaming essentials, this screen also advertises a wide color gamut, adaptive sync and RGB back lighting for adding extra ambiance to your room.View Deal

The WM32DX9019 is a 32-inch screen with a WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a wide color gamut, 3,000:1 contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync, giving it specs to compete with some of the best gaming monitors

Plus, Westinghouse has added some great quality of life features that seem small at first, but help with space management and long-term use, like an integrated headphone hanger, VESA compatible mounting and eye care technology to reduce blue light in the evenings.

Simply put, at the initial MSRP of $299.99, this would have been a good deal. But with $60 off the list price, it's a steal. But be quick, this deal ends on Sunday, January 31.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kridian 29 January 2021 17:23
    Panel Type: VA Come on Tom's, stop avoiding the REAL DETAILS.
  • TimmyP777 29 January 2021 19:40
    Yeah i suggest you look at VA panels from 2019-20 onwards. Blur is down to what it was on CRTs, color contrast ratios that look better than HDR with regard to games.

    IPS honestly looks like sh*t now in comparison.

    *Cant speak for Westinghouse tho.
  • curiousmcgeorge 29 January 2021 22:34
    TimmyP777 said:
    Yeah i suggest you look at VA panels from 2019-20 onwards. Blur is down to what it was on CRTs, color contrast ratios that look better than HDR with regard to games.

    IPS honestly looks like sh*t now in comparison.

    *Cant speak for Westinghouse tho.
    How does IPS look bad?
  • SSGBryan 30 January 2021 04:09
    I got one of these for Xmas. It has been a great monitor so far. If I can ever get my hands on an RX 6800, I'll pick up two more for a 3 screen set up.

    Added bonus, if it isn't on sale, give it a week or two. The price is constantly bouncing between $239 - 259.
