Get This 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for Just $239.99

You would normally expect a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and high refresh rate to set you back over $300. But with this limited time deal over at Newegg, now you can get one for far less than that.

Right now, you can pick up a Westinghouse WM32DX9019 WQHD gaming monitor for just $239.99. That's $60 off the list price.

Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299.99, now $239.99 @ Newegg

This gaming monitor packs plenty of premium specs into a budget price point — a 32-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the gaming essentials, this screen also advertises a wide color gamut, adaptive sync and RGB back lighting for adding extra ambiance to your room.View Deal

The WM32DX9019 is a 32-inch screen with a WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a wide color gamut, 3,000:1 contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync, giving it specs to compete with some of the best gaming monitors.

Plus, Westinghouse has added some great quality of life features that seem small at first, but help with space management and long-term use, like an integrated headphone hanger, VESA compatible mounting and eye care technology to reduce blue light in the evenings.

Simply put, at the initial MSRP of $299.99, this would have been a good deal. But with $60 off the list price, it's a steal. But be quick, this deal ends on Sunday, January 31.