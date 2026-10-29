AI demand triggers massive PCB shortage for PC makers as order books full until 2030 — lead times stretch to 30 months as material costs surge 12x

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The AI craze is now coming for our PCBs.

PCB
(Image credit: Getty)
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The AI industry continues to gobble up manufacturing resources that were once dedicated to serving PC, smart device, and gadget makers. We’ve seen huge demand/supply driven price rises in RAM, GPUs, SSDs, and more through 2026. Now that most basic and unglamorous electronics necessity, the PCB, looks set to join them. A news report published by Nikkei Asia quotes several leading PC and PCB industry managers, making it clear we are going to see PCB (and PCB subcomponent) shortages and price rises in the coming months.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    What a scam. Everybody getting in on the exploitation fun. What goes around usually comes around.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    They need more AIs to destroy more of our jobs.
    Reply