Air conditioner powered by a 'PC fan' labeled a scam by German consumer organization — there's a reason this lookalike AC unit is far cheaper than its competitors

Germany's leading consumer testing organization, Stiftung Warentest, has warned people to avoid fake air conditioners from Epicooler. Golem.de reports that this direct-from-China brand also ships to the U.S., and its so-called air conditioner contains “a simple PC fan combined with a small heating element” [machine translation]. We don’t know the PC fan brand. In tests, the Epicooler didn’t reduce the temperature of the room when set in its ‘Cold Wind’ mode.

Europe has been literally burning this summer, so countless folks have become interested in acquiring an air conditioner, perhaps for the first time. Epicooler reportedly aggressively markets its air conditioners with “AI-generated videos on social media, YouTube, and in online magazines,” notes the source. Moreover, its devices look very much like traditional air conditioners but sell for a fraction of the price. Many people therefore have taken a chance on this ‘bargain’ only to find out they have actually overpaid for a box containing a PC fan alongside a heating coil.

We guess the Epicooler price is just low enough to attract some chancy purchases. The source says this fake aircon is sold for €163, which is about $188. These devices are always shipped from China, it is noted, even when local warehouse stock is advertised. It is thought that this is a method that helps Epicooler swerve national regulators such as the FTC, as well as sidestep local consumer protection laws regarding product description accuracy, refunds, etc. This kind of operation is also easy to ‘dissolve’ and reappear under other brand names once the ‘game is up.’

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A very popular purchase this summer (Image credit: Epicooler)

There have been previous cries of fake, concerning Epicooler products. Its products have been panned on various consumer review sites, criticized on social media, and more. But it is good to get these ‘air conditioners’ fully exposed by a leading consumer testing organization in Europe.

Stiftung Warentest seemed to be suspicious of the Epicooler as soon as it was received. The device weighed less than 3 kg (6.6 pounds), whereas a genuine internal unit might weigh 13 kg (28.7 pounds) and require a 38 kg (83.8 pound) outside unit. A sticker on this device also spoke the truth, reading ‘Wall Mounted Heater.’ So there was no compressor/condenser/expansion/evaporation process going on here to genuinely cool the space where it was installed. It was just a “standard PC fan and a small heating element.” The consumer site also commented that when using the heating element “the device quickly became so hot that we decided to switch it off again.”

The Epicooler is very cheap for an AC unit, which can often cost 10x more. But they’ll work. However, it is expensive for a fan, with the best consumer-reviewed fans (accurately advertised) available for half as much money as an Epicooler, noted Stiftung Warentest.

Please be careful with your cash, and keep in mind the maxim “if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

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