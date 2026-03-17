Airflow enthusiast 3D-prints 15 tiny fans to fit inside a custom, domed Noctua NF-A12x25 frame — bizarre 'Fanhattan Project' cools the CPU just as well as a regular fan

Every now and then, you come across a PC hardware experiment that dares to reach beyond efficiency. What if you tried to create something that performs as well as what inspired the idea, but without any of the sterile, boring factory polish? That's what YouTuber Major Hardware just did with his new project — he combined 15 tiny fans to form one giant one that looks like Noctua's legendary NF-A12x25... and perhaps also an early atomic bomb.

The Destroyer of CPU's - YouTube Watch On

There was no Eureka moment behind the idea; the YouTuber just decided to build this contraption for fun after seeing those self-balancing toy drones you can find online. They have a bunch of little propellers inside that move a lot of air, so the same logic can be applied to a much larger device, like an actual PC fan, such as the Noctua NF-A12x25. The project thus began with 7500 RPM 4.5V DC motors bought from Amazon.

These motors will power tiny 30mm fans that were 3D-printed to look like miniaturized versions of the real NF-A12x25, which is a 120mm fan. Running the numbers, Major figured out that about fifteen of these small fans would be required to match the area of a 120mm fan, but those fifteen fans still need to fit inside a 120mm frame. To make this possible, he whipped up a dome-like design in SolidWorks that houses the fans around the cupola.

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