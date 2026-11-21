Experimental PC modder Trash Bench recently tested a laptop cooler and tried to beat it with increasingly powerful blower setups, eventually opting for a bounce house inflator blower to cool the i7-10750H and RTX 2070 MaxQ with a 90W power limit. He was able to bring temperatures down from 84 degrees Celsius to 48.8 degrees Celsius, with Cyberpunk going from 47 FPS to 56 FPS.

Trash Bench was asked to review a laptop cooling stand, but he said he doesn’t do reviews, so he proposed a video idea: He’ll test the laptop cooler and try to beat it with his creations—no opening the laptop, no sub-ambient cooling solutions, only airflow.

The Llano V12 laptop cooling fan sent to Trash Bench achieved an impressive 58.3 degrees Celsius average on the GPU at medium settings, dropping 27 degrees from the stock 84 degrees Celsius. The lower temperatures also improved gaming performance by an average of 19.4%. Pushing the Llano V12 to 100% made it incredibly loud, but it only reached 56.7 degrees Celsius with negligible performance gains.

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His first attempt to beat the Llano V12 was using the Noctua NF-A20, a huge 200mm fan, and a 3D-printed duct with foam around the edges, like the Llano V12, to prevent air leaks. Unfortunately, the single 200mm fan didn't beat the Llano V12, with GPU temperatures averaging 66.3 degrees Celsius—still pretty impressive given the setup's simplicity, if you ignore the messy PC power supply and fan speed controller beside it.

His second attempt used six Arctic P12 fans at full speed, beating the Llano V12 by 0.9 degrees Celsius at medium settings and achieving an average GPU temperature of 57.4 degrees Celsius. However, it lost to the full-speed Llano V12, but only barely. The third attempt used two 4000 RPM server fans, which were even louder than the six full-speed Arctic P12S — but that finally did the trick, beating the Llano V12 at 100% by 2.6 degrees Celsius.

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And just to go extreme, like Trash Bench often does in his experiments, he used a powerful blower fan designed to inflate bounce houses. He took advantage of the larger foam gaskets the Llano V12 used and 3D-printed an interface at the bottom of the laptop cooler’s housing to fit a flexible duct. The sheer force of the air lifted the laptop off the stand, so it needed to be taped down to seal the air leak.

The bounce house blower produced an average GPU temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius, but saw very little performance gain over the Llano V12 at 100%, six Arctic P12s, and the pair of server fans, with Time Spy benchmark results within 1% of each other. The Noctua was the weakest in the benchmarks, however, lagging by 3% behind the bounce house blower, but was much quieter.

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Trash Bench admits that while lower temperatures are great, they reach diminishing returns once the thermal bottleneck disappears and another bottleneck takes over.

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