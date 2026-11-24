A variant of Cooler Master's legendary Hyper 212 series of CPU air coolers is on sale at an all-time low price. The Hyper 212 Halo is only $15 and is a great way to inexpensively cool your processor. It's currently 29% off and one of the least-expensive name-brand single-tower air coolers available right now.

Save 29% ($6.02) Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo CPU Air Cooler: was $21.02 now $15 at Amazon All-time low price Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Halo CPU air cooler is typically pretty cheap, but it's now on sale for Black Friday, making it one of the most affordable CPU coolers available. It boasts a single RGB-illuminated MF120 Halo 2 120mm ARGB fan and can cool most chips on the market (including Ryzen 9 chips) with its quad direct-contact heat pipe architecture.

The Hyper 212 Halo was released in 2023 in black, and the white version we're covering here. It uses the same single-tower design and is a compact 154mm tall, fitting in just about any non-SFF chassis. As always, check your case specifications to be sure.

The cooler works through four heatpipes that start with direct contact with the CPU IHS on the bottom and meander their way up through the fin array. The Halo comes with a single MF120 Halo 2 120mm fan that produces 51.88 cfm of airflow at a low 27 dB (according to Cooler Master), with the design allowing full RAM clearance.

The CPU cooler market hasn't been kind to Cooler Master, with companies such as Thermalright, and some overseas knockoffs redefining what budget CPU coolers should be priced at. This is one reason why Cooler Master air coolers are not on our list of the Best CPU Coolers for 2026 (although we do have three Thermalright air coolers on our list).

But, at just under $15, the Hyper 212 Halo (White) is a very compelling option in the cramped air cooling CPU market. The discount undercuts, albeit barely today, those like the Thermalright Assassin X 120R SE V2, which is currently our favorite air cooler under $20.

We haven't tested this specific version of the Hyper 212 Halo against the Assassin X 120R SE V2, but at just $15, it's a bargain regardless of how it compares to its Thermalright competition. Chances are, you are not looking to pair an $15 cooler with your Ryzen 9 9950X3D, so its cooling performance should be more than enough for any budget CPU you will likely be pairing with it. Better still, the Hyper 212 Halo comes in a fully blacked-out or whited-out aesthetic, so it can fit in with almost any build theme.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.