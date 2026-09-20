Noctua fans prevent the CAIM1 ‘Anti-AI’ 4K camera from throttling — unusual camera’s processor gets toasty as it records while performing cryptographic calculations

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Noctua says it is 'cooling a camera built to prove reality.'

Noctua fans prevent the CAIM1 ‘Anti-AI’ 4K camera throttling
(Image credit: Noctua)

A premium PC DIY fan brand has announced that one of its prized spinners is being used in a 4K camera. Noctua says that its NF-A4x10 5V PWM was used by the CAIM1 camera designers due to its quiet, compact nature and strong airflow and pressure performance. This camera runs two intensive processing tasks simultaneously within a compact shell, high-bitrate imaging and cryptography, hence the need for active cooling to prevent throttling.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    Cryptographic signing of video streams has been a thing for decades. Before AI, people were concerned about more conventional sorts of tampering.

    As for the Noctua aspect, security cameras do often have an integrated fan. Those can be useful not only for cooling but also de-fogging of the dome or housing. Outdoor cameras sometimes even have an integrated heater, in order to keep them within their specified operating temperature range.
    Reply