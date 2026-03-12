Apple’s brand new M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are already discounted on Amazon — shave $50 off nearly the entire 2026 lineup

The 2026 Apple MacBook lineup, announced earlier this month, went on sale just yesterday and is already seeing its first discount. If you’re planning to pick up one of the latest MacBook Air or MacBook Pro models, Amazon is offering a flat $50 discount across almost the entire lineup without requiring any coupons or memberships.

The M5-powered MacBook Air starts at $1,049.99 for the base model with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage, down from $1,099.99. Similarly, the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip, which starts at $2,199.99, is currently available for $2,149.99, while the M5 Max model, originally priced at $3,599.99, is selling for $3,549.99.

The new Apple MacBook Air comes with Apple’s latest M5 chip along with several key upgrades to performance, storage, and connectivity. The laptop now comes with 512GB of base storage, which is double compared to the previous generation’s 256GB, along with faster SSD speeds, which Apple says can deliver up to twice the read and write performance.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models feature 16GB of unified memory as standard, support up to 4TB of storage, and include Apple’s N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. The overall design remains largely unchanged from previous models, and you can get the laptop in the same colors as last year, including sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver.

Save $50 Apple MacBook Air 2026: was $1,099.99 now $1,049.99 at Amazon Early discount The new 2026 MacBook Air now comes with the new M5 chip offering up to a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with 512GB of base storage which can be configured up to 4TB.

Save $50 Apple MacBook Pro 2026: was $2,199.99 now $2,149.99 at Amazon Early discount The new 2026 MacBook Pro now comes with the option of either the M5, M5 Pro or M5 Max chips offering up to an 18-core CPU and a 40-core GPU with up to 8TB storage and 128GB of memory.

As for the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple now offers them with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The new chips feature up to 18 CPU cores, including six new high-performance “super cores,” which Apple says can deliver up to 30% faster multi-threaded performance compared to the previous M4 generation.

The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory with 307 GB/s bandwidth, while the M5 Max increases this to 128GB and 614 GB/s. Graphics performance has also improved, with up to 40 GPU cores and around 35% faster ray-tracing performance. Apple is also offering faster storage with double the speeds, going up to 14.5 GB/s, with base storage now starting at 1TB for the M5 Pro models and 2TB for M5 Max. Other updates include a 12MP Center Stage webcam, brighter Liquid Retina XDR display, and Wi-Fi 7 support via Apple’s new N1 wireless chip.

While the $50 discount may not seem like much, it’s still a welcome deal considering these MacBooks were just launched and are still selling at full price on Apple’s official store. If you were already planning to buy one of the new models, grabbing it from Amazon lets you save a little without waiting for bigger discounts later in the year.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.