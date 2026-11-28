The Black Friday weekend deals are still going strong, and this is the perfect time to pick up a large-capacity portable hard drive while the 6TB WD My Passport is a huge $90 off and yours for just $239.99. That's the best price we've seen this model sell for in months, now just four cents per GB, but there's no telling how long it'll stay this low.

Despite being a super-slim 2.5-inch drive that you can take anywhere, this WD My Passport model still features a massive 6TB capacity for storing all of your biggest and most important files. Included backup software and hardware encryption make it a solid option for off-site backup, but it'll be just as great at housing a large media file collection. You could even use it as a way to offload files from your internal drive, freeing up valuable space for more apps and games.

Getting data onto and off of the drive will be super-fast thanks to its USB 3.1/USB 3.0 data transfer speeds, and you'll even get a cable so the drive will be ready to go straight out of the box. The drive is also compatible with both PCs and Macs — just bear in mind that you'll need to reformat it before it'll work with Apple's machines.

Save 27% ($90) WD 6TB My Passport external drive: was $329.99 now $239.99 at Amazon This portable hard drive offers a whopping 6TB of storage with USB 3.1/USB 3.0 connectivity and includes backup and password protection features. Despite its large capacity, it's still small enough to slide right into your pocket and is a great way to back up data or offload media files to save space on your internal drive.

You can never have too much storage, especially if you're someone who works with large media files like 4K videos or high-resolution images. At 6TB, this portable drive has much more space than most computers do, and this is your chance to snag one with a $90 discount this Black Friday weekend. There are also smaller capacity models available if you don't need the full 6TB, too.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.