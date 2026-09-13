Build a high-end AMD gaming PC for less — Ryzen 7 9800X3D bundle includes an X870E motherboard, 32GB DDR5, AIO cooler and a game for $1,109.99
Save big on your next AMD build.
With the ongoing memory crisis driving up the price of RAM and other components, it is arguably one of the worst times to build a new gaming PC. However, bundle deals can be a good way to offset some of those inflated prices. Speaking of which, we’ve spotted an incredible AMD bundle over at Newegg that includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an Asus TUF X870E motherboard, and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM for $1,109.99, offering savings of around $150. The bundle also includes a 240mm Cooler Master AIO liquid cooler and a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword as free gifts.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core, 16-thread processor based on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture. With a 4.7 GHz base clock and up to 5.2 GHz boost clock, the highlight feature of the chip is its 3D V-Cache technology that helps in lowering latency and giving a boost in overall gaming performance. If you’re looking for the best gaming CPU for a high-end build, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be at the top of your list.
Newegg’s bundle brings together AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an Asus X870E motherboard, 32GB of DDR5 memory and a free 240mm AIO cooler, making it a compelling option for a high-end gaming build.
The Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus motherboard should be a suitable pairing for the 9800X3D as it offers premium features including a robust power delivery system, dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD storage slots, and solid connectivity. The motherboard supports Wi-Fi 7, 2.5Gb Ethernet, dual USB4 (40Gbps) Type-C ports, and front USB 20Gbps Type-C connector with up to 30W PD Fast-charge. It also offers enlarged heatsinks for the VRM, M.2 storage and PCH, as well as tools to overclock and fine tune various features.
Last but not least, the bundle includes a Corsair Vengeance RGB kit with two 16GB DDR5 modules running at 6000 MT/s, with a CAS latency of CL36 and timings of 44-44-96. The memory features black aluminum heat spreaders with a patterned finish, along with RGB lighting across the top of each module. It also supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO profiles, making it easy to apply pre-configured memory overclocking settings.
If we look at individual pricing, Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently $469, while the Corsair RAM kit and Asus motherboard are listed at $499.99 and $289.99, respectively. You also get a CPU liquid cooler worth $79.99 and a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword worth $69.99. That puts the combined value at around $1,408.96, making the $1,109.99 bundle price a saving of nearly $300. If you're planning a high-end AMD gaming PC, this bundle is definitely worth exploring.
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Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.