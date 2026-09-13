Build a high-end AMD gaming PC for less — Ryzen 7 9800X3D bundle includes an X870E motherboard, 32GB DDR5, AIO cooler and a game for $1,109.99

With the ongoing memory crisis driving up the price of RAM and other components, it is arguably one of the worst times to build a new gaming PC. However, bundle deals can be a good way to offset some of those inflated prices. Speaking of which, we’ve spotted an incredible AMD bundle over at Newegg that includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an Asus TUF X870E motherboard, and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM for $1,109.99, offering savings of around $150. The bundle also includes a 240mm Cooler Master AIO liquid cooler and a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword as free gifts.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core, 16-thread processor based on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture. With a 4.7 GHz base clock and up to 5.2 GHz boost clock, the highlight feature of the chip is its 3D V-Cache technology that helps in lowering latency and giving a boost in overall gaming performance. If you’re looking for the best gaming CPU for a high-end build, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be at the top of your list.

The Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus motherboard should be a suitable pairing for the 9800X3D as it offers premium features including a robust power delivery system, dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD storage slots, and solid connectivity. The motherboard supports Wi-Fi 7, 2.5Gb Ethernet, dual USB4 (40Gbps) Type-C ports, and front USB 20Gbps Type-C connector with up to 30W PD Fast-charge. It also offers enlarged heatsinks for the VRM, M.2 storage and PCH, as well as tools to overclock and fine tune various features.

Last but not least, the bundle includes a Corsair Vengeance RGB kit with two 16GB DDR5 modules running at 6000 MT/s, with a CAS latency of CL36 and timings of 44-44-96. The memory features black aluminum heat spreaders with a patterned finish, along with RGB lighting across the top of each module. It also supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO profiles, making it easy to apply pre-configured memory overclocking settings.

If we look at individual pricing, Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently $469, while the Corsair RAM kit and Asus motherboard are listed at $499.99 and $289.99, respectively. You also get a CPU liquid cooler worth $79.99 and a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword worth $69.99. That puts the combined value at around $1,408.96, making the $1,109.99 bundle price a saving of nearly $300. If you're planning a high-end AMD gaming PC, this bundle is definitely worth exploring.