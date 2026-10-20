Buy a complete RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC from Newegg and save $450 — get a 16GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, an i9-14900KF processor, a 2TB SSD, and more for only $2,549

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Skip the parts hunt and start gaming as early as tomorrow with this prebuilt from Newegg

ABS Stratos II Aqua
(Image credit: Future)
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Here we are, nearly a year into the AI pricing apocalypse, and anyone who tried to build a PC during that time relied on some kind of combo deal to bring prices down to something more reasonable. If building a system on your own isn’t in the cards, Newegg is offering a great deal on its own ABS-brand prebuilt, which saves you money, time, effort, and hassle. You can buy the ABS Stratos II Aqua for only $2,549 and start gaming as soon as tomorrow without blowing your budget.

Intel ABS Stratos II Aqua
Save $450
Intel ABS Stratos II Aqua: was $2,999.99 now $2,549.99 at Newegg

Save big on the Newegg ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.