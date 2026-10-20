Buy a complete RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC from Newegg and save $450 — get a 16GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, an i9-14900KF processor, a 2TB SSD, and more for only $2,549

Here we are, nearly a year into the AI pricing apocalypse, and anyone who tried to build a PC during that time relied on some kind of combo deal to bring prices down to something more reasonable. If building a system on your own isn’t in the cards, Newegg is offering a great deal on its own ABS-brand prebuilt, which saves you money, time, effort, and hassle. You can buy the ABS Stratos II Aqua for only $2,549 and start gaming as soon as tomorrow without blowing your budget.

For the money, you get a complete prebuilt gaming system complete focused around the previous generation flagship 14900KF processor, and Nvidia’s capable RTX 5070 Ti 16GB along with a cool looking ABS Stratos II MX220 Black Gaming Case with four pre-installed fans, quality Gamdias Helios ATX/PCIe(3.1/5.1) 850W Gold power supply, 240mm AIO cooler, 32GB of G.Skill Ripjaws M5 RAM, 2TB Team Group M.2 storage, and a Gigabyte motherboard, making this one of the better deals around for a complete gaming system.



The ABS Stratos II Aqua and the mid-tower chassis include an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor featuring 24 total cores (8P+16E) and 32 threads, with speeds up to a smoking-fast 6 GHz. While this isn’t the fastest gaming processor on the market, it still holds its own, especially at higher resolutions, which the video card can handle without issue.

The CPU drops into a Gigabyte Z790 US AC motherboard that offers plenty of connectivity, including 10 USB ports on the rear IO (one 20 Gbps Type-C), two M.2 sockets (both PCIe 4.0 x4), and six SATA ports for storage, 2.5 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi, and will handle the flagship-class i9-14900KF processor . It also pairs well with 32GB of G.Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 RAM and a 2TB Team Group NV5000 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. ABS also includes the Gamdias Aura GL240 V2 240mm RGB AIO to help keep the unlocked, high-performance processor running smoothly.

The GPU is Gigabyte’s Windforce RTX 5070 Ti SFF OC, with three fans (2.5-slot-wide) and an all-black look that should pair well with the motherboard and other components. The RTX 5070Ti is a capable graphics card for high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming, 1440p gaming, and even some 4K titles. You won’t find any RGB lighting on this card, but the triple-fan cooling solution will keep the card running cool and quiet.