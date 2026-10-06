Buy an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti 16GB for only $1099 – extra discount on Newegg drops the price on the triple fan Gigabyte Windforce to the lowest price we’ve seen in months

The past several months have been nothing but a pain in the wallet for anyone trying to buy RAM, storage, and graphics cards. Prices have shot through the roof since late 2025 and have, for the most part, only increased since. Today, we came across what is arguably one of the best deals on an RTX 5070 Ti we’ve seen in months: Gigabyte’s RTX 5070 Ti Windforce for only $1,099 after you click to get the promo code. All you need is a Newegg account to see the code. Click “Click to see the Extra discount,” select “Yes” to unlock it, confirm your Newegg email, and a pop-up will appear with the code.

The Windforce on sale is an all-black version that forgoes any RGB bling. Three large ‘Hawk’ fans dominate the front face, sending air through a sizable heatsink with copper heatpipes and a copper baseplate. The fans are relatively quiet and shut off at low loads and temperatures for quiet desktop operation. The Windforce is also good for small-form-factor builds, as it’s a dual-slot (50mm deep) card. However, the three-fan card is long (304mm), so it may not fit in all small-form-factor chassis.

The Windforce 5070 Ti uses the ever-so-popular 12V-2x6 connector and includes a 2x PCIe 8-pin adapter if your power supply doesn’t use the 12V-2x6. Gigabyte recommends a 750W power supply for this card. Video outputs here typically include three DisplayPorts (v2.1b) and one HDMI (v2.1b). Base core clocks run at 2,497 MHz (a 45 MHz boost over reference), while the 16GB of GDDR7 runs at 28 Gbps across a 256-bit bus.



For performance, it’s great for high frame rates at 1080p and 1440p, and it's 60 FPS-capable in 4K UHD. Turn on Nvidia’s DLSS and MFG, and you can get even more out of it. Check out the performance charts below for a great idea of average frame rates across the three main resolutions.