Buy an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti 16GB for only $1099 – extra discount on Newegg drops the price on the triple fan Gigabyte Windforce to the lowest price we’ve seen in months

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Gigabyte’s Windforce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB is at its lowest price since July

5070Ti Windforce OC SFF 16G
(Image credit: Future)

The past several months have been nothing but a pain in the wallet for anyone trying to buy RAM, storage, and graphics cards. Prices have shot through the roof since late 2025 and have, for the most part, only increased since. Today, we came across what is arguably one of the best deals on an RTX 5070 Ti we’ve seen in months: Gigabyte’s RTX 5070 Ti Windforce for only $1,099 after you click to get the promo code. All you need is a Newegg account to see the code. Click “Click to see the Extra discount,” select “Yes” to unlock it, confirm your Newegg email, and a pop-up will appear with the code.

The Windforce on sale is an all-black version that forgoes any RGB bling. Three large ‘Hawk’ fans dominate the front face, sending air through a sizable heatsink with copper heatpipes and a copper baseplate. The fans are relatively quiet and shut off at low loads and temperatures for quiet desktop operation. The Windforce is also good for small-form-factor builds, as it’s a dual-slot (50mm deep) card. However, the three-fan card is long (304mm), so it may not fit in all small-form-factor chassis.

Gigabyte WodForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G
Save $70
Gigabyte WodForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G: was $1,169.99 now $1,099.99 at Newegg

Snag one of the best deals currently going on a RTX 5070 Ti with this Gigabyte Windforce RTX 5070 Ti 16G.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    Or save $300 and get a 9070xt, and use the $300 saved for something else. Unless you absolutely need to use Nvida, it makes little sense to go with team green, right now, with regards to price/performance. Frankly, all these article of trying to make overpriced hardware look like a good deal, is getting old. Even said 9070xt is overpriced.

    PCPartPicker Part List
    Video Card: XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 XT 16 GB Video Card ($790.23 @ Amazon)
    Total: $790.23
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
    Generated by PCPartPicker 2026-10-06 12:23 EDT-0400
    Reply